 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
U.S. singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is pictured at a gala in New York ahead of her induction into the Songwriters Hall of Fame. Image: AFP
entertainment

Taylor Swift becomes youngest woman to be inducted into Songwriters Hall of Fame

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Taylor Swift has become the youngest woman ever inducted into the prestigious Songwriters Hall of Fame, another milestone in the 36-year-old U.S. pop star's record-breaking career.

The female record was previously held by Carole Bayer Sager, who was 43 when she joined in 1987. Stevie Wonder remains the youngest person ever admitted, at age 32 in 1983.

Artists become eligible for the Hall of Fame 20 years after the release of their first commercial track. For Swift, that was "Tim McGraw," released in June 2006.

Her success since is undeniable: the American artist has recorded 12 albums spanning country, pop, and folk, earning her 14 Grammy Awards in the United States, including four Album of the Year trophies -- a record.

"Swift's ability to shapeshift as a songwriter, to inhabit different sonic landscapes and write as credibly in the world of one genre as she does another is part of her superpower as a songwriter," reads her bio on the Hall of Fame website. "It also represents the boldness and bravery of her artistry: to explore new frontiers when the most practical next step would be to keep mining the material that has gotten you the success in the first place."

Swift appeared on the red carpet in New York on Thursday wearing a strapless black dress with floral motifs ahead of the naming ceremony.

Also inducted on Thursday were Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley of KISS, the band behind hits such as "Rock and Roll All Nite" and "Detroit Rock City."

"It doesn't suck," Stanley told AFP when asked how it felt to join the prestigious songwriting ranks. "It's really hard to digest the idea. I certainly don't consider myself in that rarified air of some of the writers, but if you wanna be in that club, I'm there."

Kenny Loggins, the hitmaker behind movie soundtrack classics like "Footloose" and "Danger Zone" from "Top Gun," was inducted into the Hall of Fame as well.

"It's a great honor and I appreciate it," Loggins told AFP. "It's the culmination of a lifetime writing, and that's exciting for me."

Canadian singer Alanis Morissette, inescapable in the 1990s, and American record producer Walter Afanasieff were also among the total of nine songwriters joining the Hall of Fame this year.

Estimates put Taylor Swift's worldwide sales at over 250 million album-equivalents. Her most recent tour in 2023 and 2024, titled "The Eras Tour," brought in a record sum of around $2 billion.

She is also the female artist with the most songs ever to reach the top 10 list compiled by Billboard, the leading U.S. music magazine.

Swift is omnipresent in the media. After unveiling a country track for the soundtrack of the film "Toy Story 5," she was at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday for a game of the NBA Finals.

© 2026 AFP

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including the purchase process, financing options and latest market trends. The webinar will be held from 6pm to 7pm (Japan Standard Time) on July 14 (Tuesday), 2026.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2026 Top Jobs in Japan Week 24

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

I Entered Japan’s Concert Ticket Lottery—Here’s What Happened

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Japan’s Smallest Shrine and Its Long History of Faith and Survival

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Top 10 Tokyo Summer Exhibitions for 2026

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

The 5 Japanese Films at Cannes and When to See Them

GaijinPot Blog

Takedao Tunnel Trail: Japan’s Abandoned Railway Hike Through Dark Tunnels

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Basic Japanese Etiquette Tips You Need to Know

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Nakano: A Nostalgic Corner of Tokyo Full of Character

Savvy Tokyo

Yufuin no Mori

GaijinPot Travel

San’nai-Maruyama iseki Special Historical Site

GaijinPot Travel

Japan’s New AI Data Law: What It Means for You

GaijinPot Blog