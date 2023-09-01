Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour - Los Angeles
Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour," Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Taylor Swift Eras Tour concert film coming to movie theaters in October

NEW YORK

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour is coming to movie theaters.

Swift announced Thursday that the concert film “Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour” will open in North American theaters Oct. 13. The theater chain AMC, anticipating high demand from Swift fans, said the film will play at least four times a day Thursday, Fridays, Saturday and Sundays at all of its U.S. locations.

“The Eras Tour has been the most meaningful, electric experience of my life so far and I’m overjoyed to tell you that it’ll be coming to the big screen soon,” Swift said on social media channels.

Prices will be higher than usual movie tickets. An adult ticket will cost $19.89 ( "1989 (Taylor's Version)" is coming soon) and a child ticket is priced at $13.13 (seemingly a nod to her favorite number ). Advance sales began Thursday.

In an usual move, AMC is also acting as distributor for the film. ("The Eras Tour" will additionally play in other chains.) AMC said in anticipation of the announcement, it upgraded its website to handle more than five times the largest ticket buying rush it's experienced before.

