Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Taylor Swift fans descend on Paris for 'City of Lover' concert

0 Comments
PARIS

Donning face paint and holding glittery signs, fans of Taylor Swift flocked to Paris on Monday for the American pop star's "City of Lover" concert.

Tickets for the concert, which is Swift's only performance promoting her new album "Lover," were not for sale, but were distributed through contests worldwide.

Fans who won tickets in competitions online, through radio stations and music companies, came from as far away as Japan and Mexico to see Swift perform at the French capital's Olympia Music Hall.

Hoping to catch a glimpse of Swift as she arrived, some hopeful fans, who colloquially call themselves "Swifties," had come to the venue without having tickets to the concert.

"We are very sad because we have four friends standing in the back from Germany who don't have tickets," 28-year old Finne told Reuters TV. "So, we're happy for us but we're very sad we can't share this experience with them."

Swift's new album has already broken records in China, with over one million total streams, downloads and sales within a week of its release.

The album's combined total sales made it China's most-consumed full-length international album ever in its first week.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2019.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Love & Relationships

Knowing Your Worth In An International Relationship

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #46: Government Creates 3600-Page PDF to Help Consumers Make Cashless Payments

GaijinPot Blog

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Top Things to Do in Mie Prefecture: A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 14-16

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Hot springs

Tsubame Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events Sep 7-8

Savvy Tokyo