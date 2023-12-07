Newsletter Signup Register / Login
YE-Pop Culture Moments
FILE - Taylor Swift performs during "The Eras Tour" in Nashville, Tenn., May 5, 2023. According to Spotify Wrapped, Swift was 2023's most-streamed artist globally. (AP Photo/George Walker IV, File)
entertainment

Taylor Swift is named Time magazine's person of the year

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Is the year of Taylor Swift over now? Not yet.

Time magazine named Swift its person of the year on Wednesday, a week after Spotify announced she was the most-played artist on the streaming platform.

Swift was picked from a group of nine finalists that included Barbie, King Charles III, and OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman, among others.

“While her popularity has grown across the decades, this is the year that Swift, 33, achieved a kind of nuclear fusion: shooting art and commerce together to release an energy of historic force,” Time said about her selection.

Her year included the wildly popular Eras Tour and concert movie, the release of her reimagined ‘1989’ album, and her closely watched relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. She's even the subject of college courses.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was Time's 2022 person of the year.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Miyako Botanic Garden

GaijinPot Travel

12 Christmas Cakes In Tokyo for Year-End 2023 Celebrations

Savvy Tokyo

8 Great Christmas Markets in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Free Monthly Coding Workshops at Tokyo Coding Club

Savvy Tokyo

Koganeyama Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Events

Christmas Concerts and Performances in Tokyo for 2023

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 46

GaijinPot Blog

Traditions and Trends at the Tokyo Food Summit 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Tozai Line

GaijinPot Blog

Mount Omuro

GaijinPot Travel

Mitsumine Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Dec 4 – 10

Savvy Tokyo