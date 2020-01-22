Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This combination photo shows Taylor Swift at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 24, 2019, left, and Swift's mother Andrea Finlay at the 50th annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Arlington, Texas on April 19, 2015. Swift has revealed in a new interview that her mother has a brain tumor. Swift, who has spoken about her mother's battle with cancer over the years, told Variety in an interview published Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020, that while her mother was going through treatment, “they found a brain tumor." (AP Photo)
entertainment

Taylor Swift reveals her mother has a brain tumor

1 Comment
NEW YORK

Taylor Swift has revealed in a new interview that her mother has a brain tumor.

Swift, who has spoken about her mother's battle with cancer over the years, told Variety in an interview published Tuesday that while her mother was going through treatment, “they found a brain tumor."

“And the symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumor is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family," Swift said.

Though Taylor Swift is the celebrity, Andrea Swift has become a recognizable figure among the pop star's die-hard fans, with some of them even posting about her online. Andrea Swift is often seen smiling by her daughter's side at award shows and in public.

“Everyone loves their mom; everyone’s got an important mom,” Swift, 30, told Variety. “But for me, she’s really the guiding force. Almost every decision I make, I talk to her about it first. So obviously it was a really big deal to ever speak about her illness.”

1 Comment
There are many problems in the world that money can't fix.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

