Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' has sold out stadiums around the United States Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Taylor Swift sets women's record for most number one albums

1 Comment
NEW YORK

Taylor Swift now has more number one albums than any other female artist in history following the recent release of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," Billboard said Monday.

The record debuted at the top of the Billboard charts, becoming the pop queen's 12th number one album and surpassing Barbra Streisand for the most among women.

For male performers, Jay-Z and the Beatles both have over a dozen number one albums, though Billboard notes it has changed its album ranking system over the decades to include anthologies.

Swift, 33, has also become the first living artist in nearly 60 years to have four albums in the top 10 at the same time, the organization added.

They include "Midnights," "Lover" and "Folklore."

Billboard said Swift had also become the first living artist to have 11 albums in the top 200 simultaneously.

Swift's record-breaking feats come as she performs many of her best hits on the fan-frenzied "Eras" tour.

The 106-date stadium concert series kicked off in March and is within striking distance of becoming the first billion-dollar tour.

"Speak Now" was originally released in 2010. Swift has vowed to re-record her first six albums so she can control their rights -- a process she was contractually allowed to begin in November 2020.

She has also re-recorded "Fearless" and "Red."

Last October, Swift became the first artist ever to simultaneously nab all 10 spots on the top U.S. song chart after the release of her 10th studio album "Midnights."

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

That doesn't necessarily mean than an artist is good. Or bad either if you want to look at the other side of the coin. Madonna has had several #1 singles, a possible woman's record but her music is style over substance. Not worth a damn.

Bruce Springsteen may hold the record of most #1 albums by a male solo artist. Every album he's put out since 1980 has hit #1 with a couple of exceptions.

With streaming and radio being so restricted, charts don't mean anything. Not necessarily what people want to hear.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Tottori

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Tokyo Summer Terraces to Have Your Next Girls’ Night Out

Savvy Tokyo

Teaching English in Japan: 5 Essential Stories from Foreign Instructors

GaijinPot Blog

5 Delicious Summer Fish in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

What’s next for you? Great Jobs in Japan for JET Programme Teachers and ESL Pros

GaijinPot Blog

5 Places In Japan You Are Not Allowed To Visit (And How to Still Enjoy Them)

GaijinPot Blog

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 28

GaijinPot Blog

Achi Village

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Art Villages in Shibuya

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 17 – 23

Savvy Tokyo

From Lease to Keys: Buying Your Apartment in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 10 – 16

Savvy Tokyo