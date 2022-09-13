Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Actress Elle Fanning stunned in a black and pink gown at the Emmys Photo: AFP
entertainment

Television's A-listers ooze glamour on Emmys red carpet

0 Comments
By Robyn Beck with Susan Stumme in Washington
LOS ANGELES

Television's biggest stars on Monday hit the red carpet -- well, the gold carpet -- for the Emmys, for the first full-fledged gala honoring the best of the small screen in the age of COVID-19.

After a virtual ceremony in 2020 and a scaled-back show last year, gowns and tuxedos were de rigeur at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles, where the glitterati arrived in bright sunshine.

Here are some takeaways about who wore what at the Emmys: strapless dresses were big, as were metallics.

For the first major Tinseltown awards show since the Oscars earlier this year, some of Hollywood's A-list fashionistas opted for classic pretty in pink vibes.

Fashion house darling Elle Fanning, who is nominated for her work as Catherine the Great on "The Great," wowed onlookers in a black strapless Sharon Long gown with a pink ruffled neckline and dramatic sweeping train with a pink lining.

Hannah Waddingham, a winner last year and nominee this year for comedy smash hit "Ted Lasso," also embraced baby pink in a structured strapless Dolce & Gabbana corset dress that exploded in a puff of a full-length tulle skirt.

And Connie Britton, one of the many acting nominees for HBO's breakout dark comedy "The White Lotus," rocked a floaty salmon-colored Monique Lhuillier gown with matching cape.

Glittering metallic fabrics are always a winner when one is hoping to end the night with a golden Emmys statuette.

Britain's Lily James, who disappeared into the role of bombshell actress Pamela Anderson for the limited series "Pam and Tommy," wore a skin-tight bronze Versace gown with ruching at the waist.

Quinta Brunson, a multiple nominee for producing, writing and starring in her breakout ABC sitcom "Abbott Elementary," stunned the red carpet in a strapless brown Dolce & Gabbana gown with a bronze skirt and a daring thigh-high slit.

And Sandra Oh, nominated for the final season of "Killing Eve," slayed in a sequined sparkling purple suit with a matching blouse open to the navel.

"I want to channel my inner rock star, and I love Prince, and I love the color purple," she told Variety on the red carpet.

Not to be left out, "Euphoria" star Colman Domingo -- who has already won an Emmy for best guest actor in a drama, an award handed out before Monday's main event -- was on trend in a patterned D&G gold suit with a black see-through shirt.

Zendaya, widely tipped to repeat as best actress in a drama for raw teen series "Euphoria," went for basic black -- a strapless Valentino gown with a sweeping ball skit and pockets. Accessories? Diamonds and a black headband.

Andrew Garfield, Seth Rogen, "Succession" star Nicholas Braun and singer John Legend all looked quite dapper in white -- a bold look for a big return to Emmys red carpet style.

© 2022 AFP

©2022 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 12-18

Savvy Tokyo

The Pros and Cons of Living on Tokyo’s Outskirts

GaijinPot Blog

2022 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Affordable Japanese Goods to Elevate Your Self-Care Sunday

Savvy Tokyo

Best Train Lines for Living in Tokyo: The Yamanote Line

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For September 5-11

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Historical and Quirky Places to Visit in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Melissa Uchiyama Director of Tokyo Kids Write

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Cool Things to Do in Aomori City

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Nature-Themed Activities to Try on Japan’s Amami Oshima Island

GaijinPot Blog

5 Tokyo Fashion Trends You’ll See Everywhere This Fall 2022

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Summoning Our Inner Child

Savvy Tokyo