 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Phang-nga bay northeast of Phuket, Thailand, on October 30, 2021 Image: AFP
entertainment

Thailand warns 'Jurassic World' producers over filming impact

0 Comments
BANGKOK

Thai officials have given "Jurassic World" producers a stern warning not to damage beaches and national parks when they film the next installment of the blockbuster franchise in the kingdom.

Hollywood star Scarlett Johansson has reportedly been lined up to star in the seventh movie in the long-running dinosaur series.

Shooting for parts of the movie -- as yet untitled but slated for release next year -- will take place in Bangkok and at national parks in Krabi, Phuket, Phang-nga and Trang, starting next week and running into July.

Locations include the lush island of Ko Kradan off the kingdom's west coast and Huay To waterfall in Khao Phanom Bencha National Park.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Phatcharavat Wongsuwan said Thailand was "honored" to host the filming.

"However, it is strictly required that they comply with relevant laws and regulations, and must not affect and damage natural resources and the environment," Phatcharavat said in a statement posted Wednesday on the Department of National Parks Facebook page.

The warning comes more than two decades after Leonardo DiCaprio backpacker thriller "The Beach" drew widespread criticism for its impact on the pristine sands of Maya Bay, on the island of Ko Phi Phi Leh in southern Thailand.

Producers planted dozens of coconut trees to give a more "tropical" feel to the bay and were accused of ripping up vegetation growing on sand dunes.

Athapol Charoenshunsa, head of the Department of National Parks, said they had learned from past experience and officials will keep a close eye on filming.

The Hollywood Reporter said in March that Johansson, 39, was in talks to star in the upcoming dinosaur movie, directed by Briton Gareth Edwards, whose 2023 sci-fi action flick "The Creator" was also partly shot in Thailand.

The original 1993 "Jurassic Park" movie, based on a Michael Crichton novel and directed by Steven Spielberg, was a colossal hit, as was the 2015 reboot "Jurassic World".

© 2024 AFP

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What Does Yabai Mean in Japanese Slang?

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events for June 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Otaru Blue Cave

GaijinPot Travel

Laundry in Japan: Detergent, Bleach and Tips

GaijinPot Blog

How to Prepare For Japanese Job Interviews

GaijinPot Blog

Work

Understanding Japanese Unemployment Insurance

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 20

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Learning Japanese Tea Ceremony as a Foreigner

GaijinPot Blog

Events

Birthday Discounts and Freebies in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

The 10 Best Summer Activities in Hokkaido

GaijinPot Blog

Savvy Tokyo Sakura Reel Contest 2024: Our Top 10 Reels

Savvy Tokyo

5 Tokyo Work & Travel Fashion Trends This Summer 2024

Savvy Tokyo