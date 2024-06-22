 Japan Today
'The Colors Within' wins animation prize at Shanghai film festival

SHANGHAI

Japanese animation film "The Colors Within" directed by Naoko Yamada won the best animation award at the 26th Shanghai International Film Festival on Saturday.

The animated film tells the story of a high school girl who can see the "colors" of people's emotions and the bonds she builds with her friends, with whom she forms a band.

At the award ceremony, Yamada said that animation has a wonderful power and expressed her desire to direct animated films for audiences worldwide.

The Japanese director made her debut with the animated television series "K-On!" produced at the Kyoto Animation Co. studio.

The festival, founded in 1993, is the only competitive film festival in China approved by the International Federation of Film Producers Associations. This year's festival started on June 14 and will run through Sunday.

