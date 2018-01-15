The Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan dies aged 46

Irish singer-songwriter Dolores O'Riordan, frontwoman of the multi-million selling rock band The Cranberries, died suddenly in London on Monday aged 46, her publicist said.
"Irish and international singer Dolores O'Riordan has died suddenly in London today, family members are devastated," Lindsey Holmes said in a statement.
"The lead singer...was in London for a short recording session," she added.
The band achieved international success in the 1990s with their debut album "Everyone Else is Doing it, So Why Can't We?", which included hit single "Linger".
Follow-up album "No Need to Argue" went to number one in Australia, France and Germany, and number 6 in the United States.
The album also gave rise to single "Zombie", which hit number one across Europe. The band sold around 40 million records worldwide.
O'Riordan's last social media posting came shortly before Christmas on the band's Facebook page.
"Hi All, Dolores here. Feeling good! I did my first bit of gigging in months at the weekend, performed a few songs at the Billboard annual staff holiday party in New York with the house band," it read.
"Really enjoyed it! Happy Christmas to all our fans!! Xo".
The band, formed in 1989, went on a break in 2003 but reformed in 2009, releasing their final album "Something Else" last year.
They had to cancel several concerts and said at the time that this was because O'Riordan had a back problem.© 2018 AFP
ClippetyClop
Wow, huge shock & very sad. What an amazing voice Dolores had in her day
Toasted Heretic
Even though The Cranberries were often mocked for simplistic and some might say, naive, lyrics (especially on global smash "Zombie"), there was no denying the talent of this singer from Limerick.
Goodbye and thanks for the music, Dolores.
Way too young.
Tokyo-Engr
Amazing talent and one of my favorites during the 90's. An amazing voice and I thought some pretty amazing music.
nakanoguy01
one of my favorite singers from the 90s. the first time i heard linger i was immediately hooked on her voice. gonna lsiten to that song on repeat today. thanks for the song memories, dolores.
Reckless
Too young.