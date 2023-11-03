Newsletter Signup Register / Login
TV - Yellowstone
This image released by Paramount Network shows Kelly Reilly, left, and Kevin Costner in a scene from "Yellowstone." (Paramount Network via AP)
entertainment

Final 'Yellowstone' episodes delayed until late 2024 due to Hollywood strikes

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

The long-awaited final installment of “Yellowstone” — featuring Kevin Costner ’s final episodes — has been delayed until November 2024, the Paramount Network announced Thursday.

Originally scheduled to return this month, Paramount says production was delayed by this year's strikes by actors and screenwriters. The first half of the fifth season debuted in November 2022.

Paramount also announced two spin-offs, a prequel tentatively called “1944” and a sequel to the current series, called “2024.” There's no word yet on any casting for either series.

“Yellowstone” has been a phenomenon for Paramount Network. The premiere episode of season five was watched by 12.1 million people, more than for any other scripted series airing at the time.

CBS also began airing “Yellowstone” from the beginning this fall to help fill out its prime time schedule due to the strikes, and 21.6 million people tuned in to season one. It’s now begun airing season two.

“Yellowstone” is a contemporary Western drama that follows the Duttons, a wealthy family in Montana that owns the largest ranch in the United States. Its patriarch is John Dutton III, played by Costner. It’s created by Taylor Sheridan.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Toyota City in Autumn: 5 Must-See Attractions

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

10 Japanese Literature Books To Read This Halloween

GaijinPot Blog

Karatsu Kunchi Festival

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Iconic Japanese Foods Not From Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Okage Yokocho

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Tattoo-Friendly Onsens In Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Letters from Japan: “Finding & Ending Relationships”

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Oct. 30 – Nov. 5

Savvy Tokyo

Motomachi Stone Buddha

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 42

GaijinPot Blog

Is a Japanese Language School Better Than Self-Study?

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: The Educational Canvas

Savvy Tokyo