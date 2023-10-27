The last new Beatles song, 'Now And Then,' to be released next week

Sixty years after the onset of Beatlemania and with two of the quartet now dead, artificial intelligence has enabled the release next week of what is promised to be the last “new” Beatles song.
The track, called “Now And Then,” will be available Nov 2, as part of a single paired with “Love Me Do,” the very first Beatles single that came out in 1962 in England, it was announced Thursday.
“Now And Then” comes from the same batch of unreleased demos written by the late John Lennon, which were taken by his former bandmates to construct the songs “Free As a Bird” and “Real Love,” released in the mid-1990s.
Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and George Harrison worked on “Now And Then” in the same sessions, but technological limitations stood in the way.
With the help of artificial intelligence, director Peter Jackson cleared those problems up by “separating” Lennon's original vocals from a piano used in the late 1970s. The much clearer vocals allowed McCartney and Starr to complete the track last year.
The survivors packed plenty into it. The new single contains guitar that Harrison had recorded nearly three decades ago, a new drum part by Starr, with McCartney's bass, piano and a slide guitar solo he added as a tribute to Harrison, who died in 2001. McCartney and Starr sang backup.
McCartney also added a string arrangement written with the help of Giles Martin, son of the late Beatles producer George Martin.
As if that wasn't enough, they weaved in backing vocals from the original Beatles recordings of “Here, There and Everywhere,” “Eleanor Rigby” and “Because.”
“There it was, John's voice, crystal clear,” McCartney said in the announcement. “It's quite emotional. And we all play on it, it's a genuine Beatles recording. In 2023 to still be working on Beatles music, and about to release a new song the public haven't heard, I think it's quite an exciting thing.”
Harrison's widow, Olivia, said he felt in the 1990s that the technical problems made it impossible to release a song that met the band's standards. With the improvements, “he would have wholeheartedly” joined Paul and Ringo in completing the song now if he were still alive, she said.
Next Wednesday, the day before the song's release, a 12-minute film that tells the story of the new recording will be made public.
Later in the month, expanded versions of the Beatles' compilations “1962-1966” and “1967-1970” will be released. “Now And Then,” despite coming much later than 1970, will be added to the latter collection.
The surviving Beatles have skillfully released new projects, like remixes of their old albums that include studio outtakes and Jackson's “Get Back” film, usually timed to appeal to nostalgic fans around the holiday season.
This year, it's the grand finale of new music.
"This is the last track, ever, that you'll get the four Beatles on the track. John, Paul, George, and Ringo," Starr said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.
Elvis is here
This is welcomed and much anticipated.
Elvis is here
The reissued extended red and blue albums will be available on 3 lps
https://ukstore.thebeatles.com/collections/red-and-blue-collection/products/the-beatles-1962-1966-the-beatles-1967-1970-2023-edition-6lp-black-red-blue-albums
Also on other formats too.
I have my originals from back in the day so will pass.
But for younger music fans, these reissues are a must-have.
awomde
You know there is a reason why tracks like this have been unreleased for over 60 years? It's because they were rejected as rubbish Then and will be rubbish Now. Old Macca just milking more $$$$$ from the gullible
isabelle
I'll definitely be listening to this. Whether it's good or not (and I've no idea yet), it is a piece of history.
I don't think he needs, or cares about, the money.
DockSee
So do I but, to date, the remastered reissues have been revelatory.
Looking forward to this.
Elvis is here
Yes. For me, the white album superdelux has been the best so far. ( I now know where Revolution 9 came from )
The red and blue reissues don't have the song demos as the albums-proper do btw. But I think you can get the vinyl in blue and red.
Jimizo
The following may be instructive:
Even if the reason it didn’t make the cut was it wasn’t regarded as good enough, different bands have different standards. The Beatles have arguably the greatest catalogue of songs of any band in popular music history. What didn’t make it for them doesn’t mean it’s a bad song.
Definitely worth a listen.
Fighto!
Looking forward to hearing this! I predict it will make Number 1 pretty much everywhere. If this new single can convert a new generation into Beatles fans, that will be a great thing.
Not 100% convinced about that. They say Macca is worth close to $1 billion already.
Texas A&M Aggie
This will be “the last new Beatles song” until the next “last new Beatles song” is released.
You read it here first.
bass4funk
Looking forward to it.
CuteUsagi
I think I saw them play that on the Ed Sulivan show in NY but it was so loud from screaming girls that it was hard to tell the difference between any songs.
Gene Hennigh
Bob Dylan has issued songs that didn't make the album he was recording at the time and many were ungodly good. This is definitely worth listening to. Good or bad, it's The Beatles -- the greatest band of all time.
Jimizo
I think ‘Abandoned Love’ didn’t make the cut at the time. Superb song.
Off the scale. These days I listen more to the earlier stuff. I listened to ‘She’s a woman’ the other day - an overlooked gem. Not too difficult to play but no chance I could write something anywhere near as good as that.
Annoyingly good in some ways.
Glad this is an early Beatles track.
wallace
There are bootlegs of Now and Then.
JboneInTheZone
I don’t think this is always the case. The Beach Boys’ Smile Sessions is arguably their best work. It was rejected as being bad in 1967 and came out to critical acclaim in 2011
Gene Hennigh
Jimizo
That is a great example. "Up to Me" I think was the best, "Abandoned Love" almost just as good, and "Wallflower", a song overlooked by most. There are others, too.
runner3
Even if this new song is an average Beatles song, it will be better than most bands best song.
Keepyer Internetpoints
Codswallop.
If they wanted Lennon's voice on the track, maybe that could not be believably accomplished at the time, but with three Beatles and a whole world of other people to choose from, it was by no means necessary to have a carbon copy of Lennon's voice. Thus, there was nothing "standing in the way" but themselves and what seems to me to be a silly demand, that, in fact, probably never actually existed. It sounds much more like a "re-imagining of reality" that was created to try and retro-actively pretend they were waiting for AI all along.
Far more likely that awombe is correct and it was just crap, despite their efforts to make it good, so they walked away from it.
Keepyer Internetpoints
The plug needs to be pulled on AI.
If you don't know what the Butlerian Jihad is, look it up. Its going to come to that, assuming humanity even survives this irresponsible madness.