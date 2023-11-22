Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Music The Rolling Stones
FILE - The Rolling Stones perform at a celebration for the release of their new album, "Hackney Diamonds," Oct. 19, 2023, in New York. On Tuesday, Nov. 21, the legendary English band announced that they're taking “Hackney Diamonds,” their first album of original material in 18 years, on the road. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Rolling Stones announce 2024 North American Tour in support of 'Hackney Diamonds' album

0 Comments
By MARIA SHERMAN
LOS ANGELES

Last month, The Rolling Stones released “Hackney Diamonds,” their first album of original material in 18 years.

Tuesday, the legendary English band announced they're taking it on the road.

Starting on April 28 in Houston and concluding in Santa Clara, California, on July 17, the Stones will make their way across the U.S. and Canada.

The tour hits 16 major cities, including New Orleans, Las Vegas, Seattle, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Denver, Chicago, Los Angeles and Vancouver, British Columbia.

Fans can expect to experience the Stones' most popular hits as well as new tracks from “Hackney Diamonds," the band's “best new work in decades,” as The Associated Press' Jocelyn Noveck wrote in her review of the album. She argues the 12-song collection is “tight, focused, full of heart and swagger.”

The Stones last performed across the U.S. in 2021 for their No Filter tour, marking the first time the band had toured without drummer Charlie Watts since 1963. Watts, the self-effacing and unshakeable Rolling Stones drummer who helped anchor one of rock’s greatest rhythm sections, died in August 2021. He was 80.

Tickets for the Stones' North American Hackney Diamonds tour go on sale on Dec 1.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Get the Perfect Car Loan in Japan!

No permanent residency needed. Complete your easy loan application with Suruga Bank online.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Tachikue Gorge (Tachikuekyo)

GaijinPot Travel

Daikouzen-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Karatsu Castle

GaijinPot Travel

What I Love About Fall in Kyushu

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo

15 Spots in Tokyo Every Photographer Should Know

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Heirin-ji Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Tokyo Fashion Subculture: The Iconic Shibuya Gyaru

Savvy Tokyo

Ichibata Yakushi

GaijinPot Travel

MailMate Handles Mail for Expats, Akiya Owners and Businesses

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Nov. 20 – 26

Savvy Tokyo

The Best Autumn Leaf Viewing Spots in Shimane

GaijinPot Blog

Shopping for Children’s Clothes in Japan

Savvy Tokyo