Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Music Rolling Stones New Album
FILE - Mick Jagger, left, Ronnie Wood, center, and Keith Richards, right, of the band "The Rolling Stones," perform onstage during the last concert of their "Sixty" European tour in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 3, 2022. On Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, the Rolling Stones announced they will release their first album of original material in 18 years. Titled “Hackney Diamonds,” the legendary rock band will reveal the full details on Wednesday, Sept. 6, at an event in Hackney in East London. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn, File)
entertainment

Rolling Stones to release their first studio album in 18 years, 'Hackney Diamonds'

0 Comments
By MARIA SHERMAN
LOS ANGELES

The wait is over: The Rolling Stones will soon release new music.

On Monday, the band announced they are preparing to release their first album of original material in 18 years — since 2005's “A Bigger Bang.”

Titled “Hackney Diamonds,” the band will share details of the release at an event in East London's Hackney district on Wednesday, where Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood will be interviewed live by "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon.

The event will be livestreamed exclusively on YouTube on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. BST, 9:30 a.m. EST and 6:30 a.m. PST.

“Hackney may be at the heart of Hackney Diamonds, but this is a truly global moment we want to share with fans around the world via YouTube," the Rolling Stones shared in a statement.

The announcement of “Hackney Diamonds” follows a cryptic teaser campaign, in which the band's iconic mouth and tongue logo was projected onto the façade of major landmarks in cities around the world, including New York, London and Paris.

The album is also the Stones' first since the death of drummer Charlie Watts in 2021.

© Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Earn ¥150,000 as a clinical study participant!

Help us improve health care for women in Japan. Join our information session and receive a free health checkup with no commitment.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Fumon-in Temple

GaijinPot Travel

Tenjin Underground Mall (Tenjin City)

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “He’s Taken”

Savvy Tokyo

Crazy About Kakigori: Japan’s Favorite Summer Treat

GaijinPot Blog

Events

GaijinPot Meet: September Karaoke Party

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for Sep. 4 – 10

Savvy Tokyo

You’re Not Ready For Earthquakes in Japan – Preparation Guide

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Ways to Discover Traditional Okinawa Culture

GaijinPot Blog

Recipe: Sumashi-jiru

Savvy Tokyo

Hayama Shiosai Park and Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Pet-Friendly Apartments: Honesty is the Best Policy in Japan

GaijinPot Blog