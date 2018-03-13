Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

The Ventures guitarist, surf rock pioneer Nokie Edwards dies

1 Comment
LOS ANGELES

Nokie Edwards, a guitarist and bassist for surf rock pioneers The Ventures and a member of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, has died at the age of 82, the band's manager said on Tuesday.

Edwards, who played bass on the hugely popular 1960 surf rock rendition of "Walk, Don't Run" before switching to guitar, died on Monday after suffering an infection following hip surgery in December, manager Fiona Taylor said.

"Nokie has been part of the Ventures' history for almost six decades and helped to shape the early Ventures' sound and the success of their career," the band said in a statement on its website. "He was an innovator and one of the greats on guitar."

Edwards, an Oklahoma native who was living in Yuma, Arizona, fell and injured his hip on Christmas, Taylor said.

The Ventures were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2008 by Creedence Clearwater Revival's John Fogerty and were lauded as the most successful instrumental group in rock history.

The group is best known for 1960's "Walk, Don't Run," which reached No. 2 on the charts, selling 2 million copies. The Ventures, formed in Washington state in 1958, also performed the theme to the TV series "Hawaii Five-O."

The Ventures are especially popular in Japan and the Edwards-penned song "Ginza Lights" was one of their first hits in the country, the band said in a statement.

The band last toured in 2016, scheduling nearly three dozen performances in Japan, according to their website.

© (c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2018.

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

I am terribly sad. The Ventures arranged my first job in Japan in the 70's. We used to hang for days on their tours, jamming at places like the Cockpit Lounge in Akasaka. Nokie had a great style similar to that of James Burton. Rest In Peace dear friend.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Osaka!

GARB weeks

Nature

Todoroki Valley

GaijinPot Travel

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 11

GaijinPot Blog

Sponsored Post

Pocket Shelter: The Disaster App That Just Might Save Your Life

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink with your gourmet dinner!

GARB DRESSING

This Disaster-Preparedness App Could Save Your Life

GaijinPot Blog

This Week In Japan: March 12-18

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Mar 17-18

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free drink!

GARB CENTRAL

Offer

Get a free drink close to Namba Station!

BARKT

STEP up to Help Students Pass the Eiken English Proficiency Test

GaijinPot Blog