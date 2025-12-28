 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The third instalment in director James Cameron's (L) series, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' retained its top spot this weekend Image: AFP
entertainment

Third 'Avatar' film stays atop North American box office rankings

1 Comment
LOS ANGELES

"Avatar: Fire and Ash" retained the top spot at the North American box office after it debuted the week before, reeling in $64 million during the weekend after Christmas, industry estimates showed Sunday.

The third installment in director James Cameron's blockbuster series stars Zoe Saldana as Na'vi warrior Neytiri and Sam Worthington as ex-Marine Jake Sully, who must battle a new foe threatening their family's life on the planet Pandora.

The film grossed $217.6 million at the box office worldwide during the current weekend, according to estimates.

"Zootopia 2," Disney's feel-good animated film and an Oscar contender, rose to number 2 from 5 in the rankings, bringing in $20 million, according to weekend estimates.

"Marty Supreme," a period sports drama starring Timothee Chalamet, soared to third place in the rankings from the number 10 spot the previous week, bringing in $17.5 million, weekend estimates showed.

"This is an excellent opening for a sports drama," according to David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.

"Critics' reviews are sensational, with an excellent audience score (a B+ CinemaScore). The film is going to get a lift from holiday moviegoing this week -- all of the releases are going to benefit now," he said.

Dropping one notch to fourth place was "The Housemaid," a thriller from Lionsgate films starring Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried, which earned $15.4 million, according to estimates.

"Anaconda," the new comedy action movie starring Paul Rudd and Jack Black, placed fifth in the rankings after making its debut. Distributed by Sony, the film brought in $14.5 million, according to estimates.

"This is a solid opening for a horror remake. The three-day figure is roughly average for the genre, and it's a bit better start than the previous 'Anaconda' opening in 2004," Gross said.

Rounding out the top 10 are:

"David" ($12.6 million)

"The SpongeBob Movie: Search for SquarePants" ($11.2 million)

"Song Sung Blue" ($7.6 million)

"Wicked: For Good" ($5.2 million)

"Five Nights at Freddy's 2" ($4.4 million)

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on January 16, 2026, from 6PM to 7PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

1 Comment
Login to comment

I hope we get more films but not if we get continual rehashing of the water tribe.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

5 Indoor Flowering Plants To Brighten Up Your Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Hijiori Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

events

Tokyo Events For December 2025

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Turn Your Tokyo Apartment Bathroom Into A Place Of Tranquillity

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Tokyo Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

Ask Hilary

Letters from Japan: ‘What’s Wrong With A Traditional New Year’s?’

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

12 Essential Japanese New Year’s Family Traditions

Savvy Tokyo

Events

Osaka Weekly Events: What’s On? (Dec. 23 – 29)

GaijinPot Blog

5 Popular Souvenirs in Nagasaki

GaijinPot Travel

Health

A Tokyo Dietitian’s Guide To Festive Feasting

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Sakamoto Ryoma: The Life and Legacy of Japan’s Revolutionary Samurai

GaijinPot Blog

Winter

Best Ski Resorts Near Osaka: 10 Easy Day Trips and Weekend Winter Getaways

GaijinPot Blog