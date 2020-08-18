Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

3 producers out at Ellen DeGeneres TV show amid backstage turmoil

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

Three top producers on the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" have exited the popular television talk show, Warner Bros said, after an internal investigation into complaints of bullying, racism and sexual misconduct against them.

A spokesperson for Warner Bros Television, which produces the show, on Monday said that three senior producers had "parted ways" with the show.

The departures followed weeks of turmoil backstage that has undermined the show's public message of spreading kindness and happiness.

Reports of a hostile work place have included criticism that DeGeneres is mean-spirited. These prompted a social media campaign calling for her replacement and public statements of support for the comedian from the likes of Katy Perry, Kevin Hart, Alec Baldwin and Ashton Kutcher.

DeGeneres, 62, on Monday spoke to the staff of her show via Zoom in what Variety said was an emotional and apologetic address.

Variety cited multiple sources as saying that DeGeneres told staff she was "not perfect" and that it was "heartbreaking" to read allegations about the atmosphere on the set.

The accusations of a hostile working environment at the daytime talk show were first made by former staff members in a BuzzFeed article in July. Warner Bros. responded by saying it was investigating and that several staffing changes were being implemented.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has won multiple awards since it began airing in 2003. They include the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2012 for DeGeneres herself and multiple statuettes as a favorite television host.

© Thomson Reuters 2020.

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Top Remote Jobs in Japan – Week 32, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Japanese Vocabulary for Buying a Home in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

2020 Top Jobs in Japan Week 33

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

Best Cafes with WiFi in Kyoto

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End) At Home And Around Tokyo For August 22-23

Savvy Tokyo

Families

Beyond The Screen: 8 Activities To Stimulate Young Kids

Savvy Tokyo

Essential Products for Surviving the Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

7 Japan Foodie Instagrammers To Follow

Savvy Tokyo

Fitness

Best Shops In Tokyo For Yoga And Gym Wear

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #93: Have a Break, Have a Pet

GaijinPot Blog

6 Things I Wish I Knew Before Working At a Japanese Company

GaijinPot Blog

Health & Beauty

12 Products To Help You Stay Fresh And UV-Protected This Summer

Savvy Tokyo