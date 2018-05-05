Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Tokio pop group member's contract terminated over indecent act

3 Comments
TOKYO

The talent agency of Japanese all-male pop group Tokio said Sunday it has terminated its contract with group member Tatsuya Yamaguchi, who came under fire for forcibly kissing a high school student.

Johnny & Associates made the announcement after Yamaguchi submitted his resignation letter to the other four group members on April 30. He expressed his intention to resign directly to the agency on Sunday.

The group's leader, Shigeru Joshima, handed Yamaguchi's resignation letter to Johnny Kitagawa, president of the agency, the same day.

The 46-year-old musician and TV personality had admitted to the allegation and was referred to prosecutors in April, but they withdrew their indictment. The girl is believed to have withdrawn her victim report after agreeing to a settlement.

A statement released by the remaining four members -- Joshima, Masahiro Matsuoka, Tomoya Nagase and Taichi Kokubun -- read, "Words are not enough to express our emotions."

"If there is something that we can change, then that is the future that lies ahead of us," the statement added.

© KYODO

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

3 Comments
Login to comment

Once again O=V=E=R=B=L=O=W=N and an over-reaction by his management company. I'd love to have him go on camera and give the industry the finger.

-1 ( +1 / -2 )

Jonny an associates management have been literally sexually abuseing "Talent" for years threatened legal action should any news outlet dare to expose their toxic culture. And throw this man under the bus? I'm not defending either, just making the point that the industry is vile. Predatory behavior is the norm.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

And the suits that fired him go to snack bars every night trying to cop a quick feel and a kiss on tonight’s poor girl that has thrown her dignity to the wind for cash. As much as the guy made a mistake it is quite scary to see how the judgeMENTAL hyenas come out from the shadows on mass to scorn and tear apart the damned when they fall from grace. So many perfect people out there it seems.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

What's Happening

This Golden Week: Tokyo Area Events For May 3-6

Savvy Tokyo

Nature

Mount Osore

GaijinPot Travel

3 Unforgettable Ryokan and Onsen Experiences from Japan Expert Rob Goss

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Longrain

Offer

First Class Free

Club 360

Offer

Free 1/2 pint for first timers!

What the Dickens!

Museums

Hiroshima Peace Memorial Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Shrines

Kasuga Taisha

GaijinPot Travel

Hiking

Mount Kongo

GaijinPot Travel

9 Vacations to Help Rebuild Japan’s Disaster Hit Regions

GaijinPot Blog