Tokio pop group member's contract terminated over indecent act

The talent agency of Japanese all-male pop group Tokio said Sunday it has terminated its contract with group member Tatsuya Yamaguchi, who came under fire for forcibly kissing a high school student.
Johnny & Associates made the announcement after Yamaguchi submitted his resignation letter to the other four group members on April 30. He expressed his intention to resign directly to the agency on Sunday.
The group's leader, Shigeru Joshima, handed Yamaguchi's resignation letter to Johnny Kitagawa, president of the agency, the same day.
The 46-year-old musician and TV personality had admitted to the allegation and was referred to prosecutors in April, but they withdrew their indictment. The girl is believed to have withdrawn her victim report after agreeing to a settlement.
A statement released by the remaining four members -- Joshima, Masahiro Matsuoka, Tomoya Nagase and Taichi Kokubun -- read, "Words are not enough to express our emotions."
"If there is something that we can change, then that is the future that lies ahead of us," the statement added.© KYODO
3 Comments
Speed
Once again O=V=E=R=B=L=O=W=N and an over-reaction by his management company. I'd love to have him go on camera and give the industry the finger.
Cricky
Jonny an associates management have been literally sexually abuseing "Talent" for years threatened legal action should any news outlet dare to expose their toxic culture. And throw this man under the bus? I'm not defending either, just making the point that the industry is vile. Predatory behavior is the norm.
Ricky Kaminski
And the suits that fired him go to snack bars every night trying to cop a quick feel and a kiss on tonight’s poor girl that has thrown her dignity to the wind for cash. As much as the guy made a mistake it is quite scary to see how the judgeMENTAL hyenas come out from the shadows on mass to scorn and tear apart the damned when they fall from grace. So many perfect people out there it seems.