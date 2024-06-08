Tokyo firm involved in 'Evangelion' TV series in 1990s goes bust

Gainax Co, a Tokyo company involved in the creation of the original Japanese TV anime series of the "Evangelion" franchise in the 1990s, has gone bankrupt.

Staff in the early days of the company, launched in 1984, included Hideaki Anno, who created the TV series and later directed many blockbuster "Evangelion" films such as the latest episode released in 2021.

Gainax said it filed for bankruptcy protection with the Tokyo District Court on May 29. It had struggled to deal with mounting financial problems since the 2010s, due mainly to failure to diversify its business.

The amount of its liabilities is unknown.

The trademarks and copyrights for the company's works had already been transferred to Khara Inc, the anime studio Anno set up in 2006.

"It is regrettable for an animation studio with a nearly 40-year history to come to an end in this way," Khara said in a statement.

© KYODO