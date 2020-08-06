Tokyo International Film Festival to go ahead as planned with physical edition Oct 31 - Nov 9

The Tokyo International Film Festival (TIFF) announced Thursday that it is planning to go ahead with a physical edition of the 33rd TIFF, from Oc 31 through Nov 9. With the coronavirus pandemic continuing, film festivals around the world have been affected and many have been forced to cancel, postpone or shrink.

Despite the circumstances, however, TIFF plans to carry out physical screenings in Tokyo theaters, as well as to host symposia and international guest talks online. By staying physical, TIFF said this will enable audiences to re-experience the joy of watching films on the big screen, which will light a beacon of hope for the future of film.

"We also believe this will help strengthen international solidarity in the global film industry and reexamine our understanding of visual culture after COVID-19," TIFF said in a statement.

However, holding a film festival in the same way as in previous years is very challenging due to such difficulties as restrictions on international travel and the necessity of taking thorough measures against infection. Therefore, organizers have created a special section for the 33rd TIFF that goes beyond the boundaries of its usual competitive sections.

The Tokyo Premiere 2020 will combine the international Competition, Asian Future and Japanese Cinema Splash sections into one lineup. Instead of bestowing the usual awards, TIFF will give one Audience Award for all the films nominated in this limited section, allowing it to shine a spotlight on the importance of our audiences. Details on the festival’s other sections will be announced at a later date.

© Japan Today