 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US actor Tom Cruise accepted an honorary Oscar, the first golden statue of his decades-long career Image: AFP
entertainment

Tom Cruise receives honorary Oscar for illustrious career

0 Comments
By Paula RAMON
LOS ANGELES

US actor Tom Cruise received an honorary Oscar on Sunday evening, the first golden statue of his decades-long career, to a standing ovation from Hollywood's elite.

To the sound of the "Mission Impossible" theme tune, a hallmark of the 63-year-old actor's career, Cruise took to the stage at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles to applause from peers including Colin Farrell and Emilio Estevez, with whom he has shared the screen, and Steven Spielberg, who directed him in "Minority Report" and "War of the Worlds."

Cruise, a four-time Oscar nominee, has never won the award and spoke of his love for cinema in a heartfelt speech.

He praised the big screen as a place that sparks "a hunger for adventure, a hunger for knowledge, a hunger to understand humanity, to create characters, to tell a story, to see the world."

The honorary Oscars, awarded annually by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, celebrate cinema legends for their careers and contributions to the film industry.

Cruise's award was presented by Mexican filmmaker Alejandro Gonzalez Inarritu, who directed him in the upcoming film "Judy."

"Writing a four-minute speech to celebrate Tom Cruise's 45-year career is what is known, in this town, as a mission impossible," Inarritu joked.

"Tonight, we celebrate. We celebrate not just a filmography, we celebrate a lifetime of work," Inarritu said, adding that working with Cruise, he saw the actor perform his most dangerous stunt yet: "This man ate more chili than any Mexican."

The Academy also presented honorary Oscars that evening to actor Debbie Allen who starred in "Fame," production designer Wynn Thomas, and country singer Dolly Parton, honored for her humanitarian work.

© 2025 AFP

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

How to Buy a Home in Japan as a Foreigner

Learn how to buy a home in Japan, including market trends, property buying procedures, and financing. The webinar will be held on December 13, 2025, from 11AM to 12PM (Japan Standard Time).

Register Today

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Art & Culture

How To Improve Your Japanese: Practical Tips For Every Level

Savvy Tokyo

Why Do Foreigners in Japan Hate Each Other?

GaijinPot Blog

Applying for a MEXT Scholarship in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Misawa Aviation Science Museum

GaijinPot Travel

Art & Culture

Here’s How To Woo Your Japanese Partner’s Parents

Savvy Tokyo

events

Tokyo Events For November 2025

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Ehime

GaijinPot Travel

Travel

My Most Memorable Autumn Escape in Japan: Gala Yuzawa

GaijinPot Blog

Diving Into the World of Sazae-san at the Hasegawa Machiko Art Museum

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Urushi: A Beginner’s Guide To Japanese Lacquerware

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Futago: How I Survived Those Early Years As A Twin Mom in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

5 Famous Foods You’ll Find in Miyagi

GaijinPot Travel