Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Tom Hanks was short-listed by the tongue-in-cheek Razzies for his roles as Gepetto in Disney's 'Pinocchio' remake, and in 'Elvis' as the star's manager Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Tom Hanks nominated for three 'Razzies'

2 Comments
LOS ANGELES

His recent hit film "Elvis" is an Oscars frontrunner, but Tom Hanks was left all shook up Monday as he earned three nominations from the Razzies, which "celebrate" the year's worst films.

Hanks was short-listed by the tongue-in-cheek awards for his roles as Presley's manager in rock 'n' roll biopic "Elvis," and Geppetto in Disney's critically slated live-action "Pinocchio" remake.

A press release from organizers of the Razzies dubbed Hanks' "Elvis" role as "2022's most widely derided performance," and piled on a further nomination for "worst screen couple" to "Tom Hanks & His Latex-Laden Face (and Ludicrous Accent)."

While "Elvis" and its star Austin Butler have generally received acclaim, Hanks' appearance as his exploitative manager Colonel Tom Parker was panned by many critics.

A New York Times review said Hanks appears "with a mountain of prosthetic goo, a bizarre accent and a yes-it's-really-me twinkle in his eyes," and portrays Parker as "part small-time grifter, part full-blown Mephistopheles."

"Disney's Pinocchio" was among five "worst picture" nominees for the annual Golden Raspberry -- or Razzie -- awards, as was the controversial Marilyn Monroe biopic "Blonde."

Also in the running were regular Razzies punching bag Jared Leto, and his Spider-Man spinoff "Morbius."

Just last year, Leto was named worst supporting actor for his flamboyant performance -- complete with a campy Italian accent and heavy prosthetics -- in "House of Gucci."

The Razzies are usually announced the day before the Oscars, serving to mock the following night's self-congratulatory Tinseltown back-slapping.

But last year, the Razzies themselves were left embarrassed, after jokingly creating a new category labelled "Worst Performance by Bruce Willis in a 2021 Movie" to accommodate all of the former "Die Hard" star's questionable output.

Organizers rescinded the prize after his family revealed Willis suffered from a cognitive illness called aphasia.

Nominations for this year's Academy Awards will be announced on Tuesday.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

2 Comments
Login to comment

Hanks' appearance as his exploitative manager Colonel Tom Parker was panned by many critics.

There is no such thing as a bad Elvis performance!

Well done Tom as the colonel. You're doing great.

Anyone with an iota of rock and roll history would know that.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Elvis - 10 Minute Preview - Warner Bros. UK & Ireland

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HQlHwS-arpw

Well judge for yourselves.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Razzies or Oscars, same garbage..

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Intriguing, Immersive and International Jobs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Raising Black Biracial Children in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 16-22

Savvy Tokyo

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 2

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Japan’s Whisky Region: Experience Chichibu’s Food and Malt

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For January 23-29

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

5 Spots to Get a Bird’s Eye View of the Shibuya Scramble Crossing

GaijinPot Blog

5 Seasonal Vegetables to Buy in Japan This Winter

Savvy Tokyo

Matsue Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

5 Japanese Electronic Music Artists for Your Playlist

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Shrine Fortunes: The Many Levels of Luck in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Tips for New English Teachers and ALTs in Japan

GaijinPot Blog