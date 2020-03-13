Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Holed up in a Gold Coast hospital in Australia, Tom Hanks 63, said he and singer-songwriter partner Rita Wilson were taking the enforced isolation "one-day-at-a-time" Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Tom Hanks says taking virus isolation 'one-day-at-a-time'

2 Comments
By Anthony HARVEY
GOLD COAST, Australia

Oscar-winner Tom Hanks said he and his wife were taking their new roles as quarantined coronavirus patients in their stride Friday, urging the public to heed the advice of experts.

Holed up in a Gold Coast hospital in Australia, Hanks 63, said he and singer-songwriter partner Rita Wilson were taking the enforced isolation "one-day-at-a-time".

In a social media post to fans, Hanks said the couple "want to thank everyone here Down Under who are taking such good care of us. We have Covid-19 and are in isolation so we do not spread it to anyone else."

"There are those for whom it could lead to a very serious illness. We are taking it one-day-at-a-time."

The post was accompanied by a photo of the couple wearing casual clothes and baseball caps, looking relaxed.

"There are things we can all do to get through this by following the advice of experts and taking care of ourselves and each other, no?" he asked, as his home country of the United States is roiled by panic buying and divisions over President Donald Trump's handling of the crisis.

"Remember, despite all the current events, there is no crying in baseball," he said, repeating a line from his sports classic "A League of Their Own."

© 2020 AFP

©2020 GPlusMedia Inc.

MK Taxi Service

A convenient, reasonable, and reliable fleet with 24/7 English-speaking service.

Call: 03-5547-5551

Book Now

2 Comments
Login to comment

Brisvegas! Could be worse...

1 ( +1 / -0 )

I would like to know where they contracted the virus.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Lifestyle

Coronavirus Outbreak: Japan Top 5 Useless (But Funny) Alternative Mask Ideas

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

Kanji Cheat Sheet: Using the Ramen Ticket Machine in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

5 Things to Do in Japan This Spring (That Don’t Involve Hanami)

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

What does LIVING mean to you? #5

Savvy Tokyo

Hiking

Mount Yoshino

GaijinPot Travel

Top Jobs in Japan You Can Apply to From Overseas – Week 10, 2020

GaijinPot Blog

Top 10 Readers’ Photos In Japan: Febuary 2020

GaijinPot Travel