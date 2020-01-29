Tommy Lee Jones promotes Japanese energy drink Iron Boss

By Ben K, grape Japan

American actor Tommy Lee Jones is big in Japan.

And while he already qualifies for that distinction by virtue of being an accomplished Hollywood actor, his fame here can largely be attributed to his ongoing role in a series of commercials for Suntory's BOSS brand of coffee beverages. Probably inspired by his role in "Men in Black," Suntory hired him in 2006 to play an alien sent to earth to observe human behavior, and he has been playing the role ever since. For example, here's a recent commercial for the "Craft Boss" beverage line, where Jones takes on a part-time job as nursery staff:

But now, it looks like Suntory has asked Jones to put away the apron and put on his game face as the spokesalien for a new energy drink called Iron Boss.

Iron Boss

Mainly consumed by Japanese people in their teens and 20s, energy drinks are driven by the younger generation in Japan. However, people in their 30s and 40s also want an energy drink at work which can serve as an alternative to coffee and tea. In an effort to respond to this need, Suntory's BOSS brand has created Iron Boss.

Iron Boss contains GABA in addition to B vitamins, arginine and caffeine. This mix of ingredients is designed to support people in their 30s and 40s who work in a stressful society. Sweet and lightly carbonated, it has a classic "energy drink" taste.

Product details

Volume: 250 ml can

Price: 150 yen

Goes on sale March 17

Details on a Twitter follow-and-retweet campaign and other promotions will be made available from Feb 5.

More information will also go up on Boss's official home page here.

