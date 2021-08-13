Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Music Tony Bennett
FILE - Tony Bennett performs at the Statue of Liberty Museum opening celebration on May 15, 2019, in New York. Bennett has canceled his fall and winter 2021 tour dates. The legendary crooner is pulling out of concerts in New York, Maryland, Connecticut, Arizona, Oklahoma and Canada. Ticket holders should check with the local venues for information regarding refunds. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Tony Bennett cancels fall and winter touring dates in 2021

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Tony Bennett has canceled his fall and winter 2021 tour dates.

The legendary crooner is pulling out of concerts in New York, Maryland, Connecticut, Arizona, Oklahoma and Canada. Ticket holders should check with the local venues for information regarding refunds.

Bennett, who just turned 95, teamed up with Lady Gaga for two nights at New York's Radio City Music Hall last week. The concerts were filmed for broadcast at a later date.

Lady Gaga and Bennett previously collaborated on the song “The Lady Is a Tramp” for Bennett’s 2011 “Duets II” album. Their collaborative album “Cheek to Cheek” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Album charts and earned them a Grammy for “Best Traditional Pop Vocal.”

Earlier this year, Bennett’s family revealed that the 19-time Grammy-winner was diagnosed with dementia in 2016.

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Culture

7 Terrifying Japanese Urban Legends Based on True Stories

GaijinPot Blog

Families

Tokyo With A Baby: The Essential Guide

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Playing Doubles: How Naomi Osaka and Japan Are Coming to Terms with Each Other

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 31

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #2

Savvy Tokyo

Culture

Soften The Blow: How to Make Your Japanese Sound More Polite

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #143: Nostalgic Japanese Summer

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

Why are There So Many Summer Festivals in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For August 9-15

Savvy Tokyo

Lifestyle

Roppongi Hills Serviced Apartments: Stay Like You Live #1

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

3 Healthy Recipes To Cool You Down

Savvy Tokyo

Art & Culture

Olympic Agora: A View of the Olympics Through Art

Savvy Tokyo