Top 5 must-watch anime from Kyoto Animation

Kyoto Animation is one of the most critically-acclaimed animation studios in Japan. It has an extensive list of fantastic anime films and television series.

Following a tragic arson attack in 2019, 36 Kyoto Animation staff members lost their lives and the company suffered significant setbacks. However, the studio is still going strong, and this list will commemorate some of the best Kyoto Animation films and TV series. If you are looking for a new anime to binge, definitely give one of these a try.

1. A Silent Voice (Koe no Katachi)

Can bullies really change?

Based on the manga of the same name, "A Silent Voice" is a 2016 anime film about bullying, love, and suicide. Although overshadowed when it was released the same year as "Kimi No Na Wa" (your name.), "A Silent Voice" was well received. It currently holds a 94% freshness rating and a 93% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

The story follows Shoya Ishida, an elementary school bully who tries to relieve his boredom by getting into trouble and picking on others. Enter Shoko Nishimiya, a deaf girl who becomes the target for Shoya’s bullying. The torment gets so bad that Shoko changes schools. However, Shoya’s friends ostracize him, and the bully becomes the bullied.

Fast forward a few years later, and Shoya is now a high school student. He tracks Shoko down and apologizes for what he did before, but will she accept his apology? Can the two former classmates heal each other’s wounds? "A Silent Voice" is artful in its imagery and unapologetic in its serious story. The film tackles issues not often highlighted in the anime medium.

Genres: Coming-of-age, drama, romance

2. Clannad After Story

Directed by Tatsuya Ishihara, "Clannad After Story" is the sequel to the "Clannad" anime, based on a visual novel of the same name. The anime follows Tomoya and Nagisa after they graduate from college and have to build a life together as adults.

After Story is recommended more often than the original "Clannad" anime due to its more severe plot and mature themes. Although "Clannad" was a great romance anime in its own right, it is easily comparable to other high school romance anime. On the other hand, "Clannad After Story" addresses marital problems, alcoholism, forgiving neglectful parents, and dealing with loss.

