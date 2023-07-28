Newsletter Signup Register / Login
The gold, diamond and ruby ring worn by rapper Tupac Shakur in his last public appearance sold at auction for more than $1 million -- and Drake says he's the buyer Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Top-of-the-line bling: Drake reveals he bought Tupac's crown ring

0 Comments
NEW YORK

Canadian rapper Drake revealed Friday that he is the buyer of a crown-shaped ring that belonged to slain hip-hop legend Tupac Shakur, which sold at auction this week for a record $1 million.

Drake shared an Instagram story that showed him wearing the bauble, which sold Tuesday at Sotheby's for a total of $1.016 million, including commission and fees.

That was well above the pre-sale estimate of between $200,000 and $300,000, making it the most valuable hip-hop artifact ever sold, the auction house said.

Drake -- the best-selling artist behind hits such as "Hotline Bling" and "Nice For What" -- has spent lavishly in the past, including buying a Boeing 767 for personal use and paying $104 million for a Los Angeles home once owned by singer Robbie Williams.

The New York-born Shakur wore the ring during his final public appearance at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 4, 1996.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest rappers of all time with 75 million records sold, he was shot dead by an unidentified assailant in Las Vegas just days later. He was 25.

Shakur, whose hits included "California Love," designed the ring over the course of a few months, Sotheby's said.

He did so through his godmother Yaasmyn Fula, who put the ring up for sale.

A gold circlet studded with a central cabochon ruby flanked by two pave-cut diamonds sits atop a diamond-encrusted gold band.

Shakur was influenced by 16th century Italian philosopher Niccolo Machiavelli's political manifesto "The Prince," which he read while in prison on sex abuse charges.

He modeled the design on the crowns of the medieval kings of Europe, Sotheby's added.

© 2023 AFP

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

A Cash and Debit Card all in one!

Open an account online today, No annual fee required!

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Discover the Unparalleled Idol-Punk Fusion of Tsu Cool Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Osaka on a Budget: 5 Cheap Eats in Dotonbori

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 24 – 30

Savvy Tokyo

Events

GaijinPot Meet: August Cool Comedy

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

The Supreme Bean: How Konbini Coffee Conquered Japan

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Jindai Botanical Gardens

GaijinPot Travel

Kanegasaki Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Cultural Exchange: Building Rapport with Japanese Teachers

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Drawing With Light

Savvy Tokyo

Bug-Catching in Japan: A Simple Summer Pleasure

Savvy Tokyo

Oshino Hakkai

GaijinPot Travel

Letters from Japan: “Dating App Issues”

Savvy Tokyo