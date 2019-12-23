Newsletter Signup Register / Login
A train themed on Japanese rock star HYDE from popular band L'Arc-en-Ciel begins operation on Monday in Osaka. Photo: KYODO
entertainment

Train themed on Japanese rock star HYDE launched

0 Comments
OSAKA

A train themed on Japanese rock star HYDE from popular band L'Arc-en-Ciel began operation Monday, attracting large numbers of fans to a ceremony ahead of its maiden journey from Osaka's Namba Station.

The limited express "HYDE Southern" went into service following the appointment in January of the 50-year-old musician as the tourism ambassador of his home city of Wakayama, the capital of the prefecture of the same name south of Osaka.

"I want to ride this train myself to go back to Wakayama," HYDE said in a message read at the ceremony.

The exterior of the train displays images of HYDE performing as well as local tourist attractions such as Wakayama Castle. The train will operate between Namba and Wakayamashi or Wakayamako stations through October next year, making up to six round trips a day.

"I hope many people will take the Southern (train) and visit the places linked to Mr HYDE," Wakayama Mayor Masahiro Obana said at the ceremony, as fans crowding the station took photos with smartphones.

"I want to ride it many times in a show of my support," said a 46-year-old woman in Osaka who has been a HYDE fan for 25 years.

The city collaborated with Nankai Electric Railway Co on the train.

© KYODO

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Top things to do in Aichi Prefecture

A guide to traveling in central Japan

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 52

GaijinPot Blog

Food & Drink

5 Festive Facts About Japanese Christmas Cake

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Dec 21-24

Savvy Tokyo

Food & Drink

Vegan Store

GaijinPot Travel

Five Japanese Gag Gift Ideas for Christmas 2019

GaijinPot Blog

Out & About

Five Festive Date Ideas for the Jolly Japanese Holidays

Savvy Tokyo

Tweet of the Week #60: Why Hokkaido Sushi Is the Best in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining