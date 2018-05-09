Newsletter Signup Register / Login
US actor John Travolta, pictured in 2017, will show his long-awaited biopic of John Gotti at Cannes Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Travolta family's mob film to finally hit the screen

0 Comments
By Fayez Nureldine
CANNES, France

A long-awaited biopic of the notorious New York mafia boss John Gotti starring John Travolta is slated to premiere at Cannes, the film festival said Tuesday.

The movie -- which is being shown at a "private presentation" on May 15 -- traces the epic rise and fall of the Gambino crime clan, one of America's most powerful mafia gangs in the 1980s.

The film is very much a family affair, featuring Travolta's wife Kelly Preston as Gotti's wife Victoria, and his daughter Ella Bleu as Gotti's daughter Angel Gotti.

"We're hoping to use Cannes as our launching pad," the film's marketing and distribution chief Dennis Rice told the Hollywood Reporter.

The project first took root in 2011 when John Gotti Jr signed a deal with a little-known producer to make a film about his father.

But soon after Travolta agreed to play the lead role, the movie ran into obstacles, triggering a seemingly endless exodus of directors.

Shooting finally began two years ago under the direction of Kevin Connolly of "Entourage" fame.

But the highly anticipated planned release in December 2017 was cancelled at the last minute.

However this time producers are confident that it will at last hit the screen, with indie distributor Vertical Entertainment having announced the U.S. release for June 15.

© 2018 AFP

©2018 GPlusMedia Inc.

Teach English in Japan!

Overseas application OK! Teach English in a professional environment in the major cities of Japan. Click to apply now.

Click Here

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

Get a complimentary welcome drink!

Code Kurkku

2018 Top Jobs in Japan Week 19

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Groped, Scared, Disgusted: Stories Of Dealing With Chikan In Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free All-You-Can-Drink Wine with Your Lunch Buffet

Tavola36

Lifestyle

From ‘Bari-kyari’ To ‘Himono-Onna’: Japan’s Habit Of Labeling Women

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Free Blow Dry or 10-min Head Spa

TONI & GUY Ebisu Salon

Guilt-free animal adventures in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Food and Drink

Wife&Husband Cafe

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For May 12-13

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Get a free soft drink!

Guzman y Gomez La Foret

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK

Temples

Genko-an Temple

GaijinPot Travel