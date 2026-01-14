 Japan Today
Music - Grammys-Trevor Noah
FILE - Trevor Noah appears at the 63rd annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles on March 14, 2021. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Trevor Noah to host Grammys for the sixth and final time

NEW YORK

Trevor Noah will be hosting the Grammy Awards for the sixth consecutive year, but this time, it's being billed as a farewell gig.

The Recording Academy announced Tuesday that the South African comedian is returning “one final time” for the Feb. 1 show, for which he will also serve as an executive producer. Only singer Andy Williams, who hosted the Grammys seven times in the 1970s has hosted more often.

Noah himself is a four-time Grammy nominee, and is up this year in the best audio book, narration, and storytelling recording category for “Into The Uncut Grass,” a children's story.

Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga and Jack Antonoff are among the leading nominees for the 68th annual Grammys, to air live on CBS and Paramount+ from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Embassy officials visit Fukui — and find more than they expected

Earlier this month, the Fukui Prefectural Government Tokyo Office hosted a two-day tour for staff of overseas institutions based in Tokyo. The participants included senior staff from the embassies of Ecuador, Colombia, Myanmar and Laos, along with a journalist from Taiwan’s Global News.

Discover more about the two-day route in Fukui beyond the usual tourist circuit

Read More

