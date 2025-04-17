 Japan Today
Film - Tribeca Lineup
This combination of images shows Miley Cyrus, from left, Billy Joel and Eddie Vedder. (AP Photo)
entertainment

Tribeca Festival sets lineup with Miley Cyrus, Billy Joel and Eddie Vedder

By JAKE COYLE
NEW YORK

The 2025 Tribeca Festival will feature a medley of music stars, including Billy Joel, Miley Cyrus and Eddie Vedder, in its 24th edition.

The annual New York festival, which in 2022 dropped “Film” from its name, unveiled the lineup Wednesday. The festival, which runs June 4-15, kicks off with the premiere of “Billy Joel: And So It Goes,” Susan Lacy and Jessica Levin's two-part HBO documentary on the 75-year-old singer.

Also premiering at Tribeca will be Cyrus ’ visual album “Something Beautiful,” which she co-directed; “Matter of Time,” a documentary of a benefit performance by Vedder; “Billy Idol Should Be Dead,” with a performance to follow from Idol; “Depeche Mode: M,” a concert film of the band's 2023 Mexico City performance; and “Move Ya Body: The Birth of House,” by “The Inspection” filmmaker Elegance Bratton.

Fiction film highlights include “Tow,” starring Rose Byrne as a homeless woman whose car is towed; the Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick-starring “The Best You Can,” about a New Yorker married to a much older professor; and “One Spoon of Chocolate,” a thriller written and directed by RZA about a formerly incarcerated military veteran who has to take justice into his own hands in a small town.

The festival's closing night gala will be the premiere of “Yanuni,” a Leonardo DiCaprio -produced film about the Indigenous Brazilian Amazon activist and chief Juma Xipaia who faced multiple assassination attempts in trying to defend her people's land.

© Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2025 GPlusMedia Inc.

