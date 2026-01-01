Trump bashes Clooney and France after actor becomes French

U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Paris was welcome to Hollywood star George Clooney after the actor got French citizenship -- and took the opportunity to bash France, too.
Trump, whose administration has backed anti-immigration parties in Europe, said key ally France had a "horrendous" problem with crime and immigration.
An official decree seen by AFP on Monday showed that 64-year-old Oscar winner Clooney, his wife Amal Alamuddin Clooney and their two children had become French citizens.
"Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration," Trump said on his Truth Social network.
In one of a string of posts on New Year's Eve, Trump added that France's alleged problems were "much like we had under Sleepy Joe Biden," his Democratic predecessor.
"Oceans Eleven" star Clooney is a long-term Democratic supporter and fundraiser, and a vocal critic of Trump.
In his social media post, Trump recalled the fact that the actor backed Biden during the 2024 U.S. presidential election but then "dumped" him becoming concerned about the Democrat's age during a fundraising event he hosted.
"Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies. He wasn’t a movie star at all, he was just an average guy who complained, constantly, about common sense in politics," Trump said.
Clooney's newly acquired citizenship has also raised hackles in France.
A junior member of President Emmanuel Macron's government Wednesday criticized Clooney getting his passport despite speaking poor French, saying the move suggested a "double standard."
The news comes ahead of language requirements for citizenship being toughened for everyone else under new immigration rules from January 1.© 2026 AFP
kurisupisu
George Clooney expresses his love of French culture.
https://m.youtube.com/shorts/RHv78epQSy4
gokai_wo_maneku
But did he renounce or relinquish his US citizenship?
Yubaru
No news here, just Trump being a baby again.
ThePunisher
Of all the uplifting and inspiring messages an American president should be sending out to an utterly divided, completely broken, morally bankrupt nation, this criminal President chooses to attack and berate a movie star and his wife.
For having the audacity to move to a safer, nicer country - a place where gun massacres do not happen daily.
Good on George Clooney and his wife. Very smart move. Complete pity on the Americans who do not have the means or ability to exit their cesspool nation.
wallace
The First Lady, Melania Trump, and their son, Baron, hold dual nationality both in the United States and Slovenia.
If he wants to become the president one day, Baron, he would probably have to give up his Slovenian nationality, although not required by law.
There has never been any Trump criticism of the very small country of Slovenia. He called it a beautiful country.
Yubaru
What does it matter? He can have both.