 Take our user survey and make your voice heard.
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
France Cannes 2024 The Apprentice Departures
Gabriel Sherman, from left, Maria Bakalova, director Ali Abbasi, Sebastian Stan, and Martin Donovan pose for photographers upon departure from premiere of the film 'The Apprentice' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Monday, May 20, 2024. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP)
entertainment

Trump campaign calls Cannes film 'The Apprentice' blatantly false; vows legal action

1 Comment
By JAKE COYLE
CANNES, France

Donald Trump’s reelection campaign called “The Apprentice,” a film about the former U.S. president in the 1980s, “pure fiction” and vowed legal action following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival.

Steven Cheung, Trump campaign spokesperson, said in a statement that the Trump team will be file a lawsuit “to address the blatantly false assertions from these pretend filmmakers."

“This garbage is pure fiction which sensationalizes lies that have been long debunked," Cheung said.

“The Apprentice,” which premiered Monday in Cannes, stars Sebastian Stan as Trump. The central relationship of the movie is between Trump and Roy Cohn (Jeremy Strong), the defense attorney who was chief counsel to Joseph McCarthy’s 1950s Senate investigations of suspected communists.

In the film, directed by the Iranian Danish filmmaker Ali Abbasi, Cohn is depicted as a longtime mentor to Trump, coaching him in the ruthlessness of New York City politics and business. Early on, Cohn aided the Trump Organization when it was being sued by the federal government for racial discrimination in housing.

“The Apprentice,” which is labeled as inspired by true events, portrays Trump’s dealings with Cohn as a Faustian bargain that guided his rise as a businessman and, later, as a politician. Stan’s Trump is initially a more naive real estate striver, soon transformed by Cohn’s education.

The film notably contains a scene depicting Trump raping his wife, Ivana Trump (played by Maria Bakalova). In Ivana Trump’s 1990 divorce deposition, she stated that Trump raped her. Trump denied the allegation and Ivana Trump later said she didn’t mean it literally, but rather that she had felt violated.

That scene and others make “The Apprentice” a potentially explosive big-screen drama in the midst of the U.S. presidential election. The film is for sale in Cannes, so it doesn’t yet have a release date.

After the premiere, Abbasi addressed the Cannes audience, saying “there is no nice metaphorical way to deal with the rising wave of fascism.”

“The good people have been quiet for too long,” he said. "So I think it’s time to make movies relevant. It’s time to make movies political again.”

Listing wars in Gaza, Ukraine and Sudan, Abbasi, whose previous film “Holy Spider” depicted a serial killer murdering women in Iran, warned of trouble ahead.

“In the time of turmoil, there's this tendency to look inwards, to bury your head deep in the sand, look inside and hope for the best — hope for the best, hope for the storm to get away,” Abbasi said. “But the storm is not going to get away. The storm is coming. The worst times are coming.”

The film's premiere unfolded while Trump's hush money trial continued in New York.

© Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

NordVPN x Japan Today Premium Accounts Giveaway

Join the giveaway for a chance to win 1 year free subscription to NordVPN "Plus" + Nord Pass!

Join Now

1 Comment
Login to comment

and vowed legal action

Trump people need to understand this won't happen because if they take this to court (OK, go ahead), that means DISCOVERY. This means we get to her the (other) cases of Trump's (further) sexual assaults under oath. Remember, the courts have already declared Trump a rapist with E. Jean Carroll. And be careful Trump lawyers- you work with Trump, you often get disbarred or criminally charged because Trump doesn't listen to his lawyers.....Trump's lawyers listen to him like Sidney Powell and Kenneth Chesebro.

Legal 101

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Hollywood has long batted blatantly for Democrats during election season so no surprise here. Zero Dark Thirty was released in time to cash in on Bin Laden's killing just before 2012 elections.

The other side can also release a movie targeting Biden. In fact, Rainman can be re-released with Biden's character playing Raymond Babbitt, but Raymond had an excellent memory and recall. And he was an excellent driver.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 17

GaijinPot Blog

What Is the Average Cost of Living in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Yamanakako

GaijinPot Travel

Ametora: Tokyo Fashion Subculture

Savvy Tokyo

What Happens If You Get A Traffic Ticket in Japan?

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

Japanese Blood Type Theory: A Crash Course

Savvy Tokyo

10 Japanese Iris Gardens In and Around Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

What’s It Like Living in West Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Lake Hyoko

GaijinPot Travel

The 10 One Piece Statues in Kumamoto

GaijinPot Blog

Takeda Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Museums

teamLab Borderless

GaijinPot Travel