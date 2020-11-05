Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Disco band Village People (from L-R Felipe Rose, Eric Anzalone, Alex Briley, David Hodo, Jeff Olson and Ray Simpson pictured 2008) said they would "never have accepted" US President Donald Trump using their music at his rallies Photo: AFP/File
entertainment

Trump campaign faces legal action for using Village People song at rallies

By PIERRE VERDY
PARIS

Lawyers will file a complaint "in the next few days" over the unauthorised use of the Village People hit "YMCA" at campaign rallies for US President Donald Trump, a rights attorney said on Thursday.

The 1978 disco anthem was used both at rallies and as the soundtrack to a campaign video ahead of Tuesday's US presidential election.

The rights holders, including Scorpio Music "have discovered with amazement this misappropriation, moreover for partisan and electoral purposes for the benefit of Donald Trump, which they would never have accepted," said lawyer Richard Malka.

The unauthorised use of the song will "be the subject of a complaint in the next few days, both in France and in the United States, against any initiator or accomplice of what constitutes outright theft of the property of others ", he said.

The YMCA song was penned by French writers Jacques Morali and Henri Belolo and Village People lead singer Victor Willis.

The Village People had hits on both sides of the Atlantic with "YMCA" as well as "In the Navy" and "Macho Man" in the late 1970s.

They became standard bearers for the gay community.

One of a tsunami of legal claims. Good luck.

Enjoy...

https://twitter.com/ReallyAmerican1/status/1324396095103995906

