Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Trump goes after Spike Lee over Oscars speech

2 Comments
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is going after director Spike Lee, who used his Oscar acceptance speech to urge mobilization for the 2020 election.

Trump tweeted Monday that Lee did a "racist hit on your President." Trump claimed that he had "done more for African Americans" than "almost" any other president.

Lee won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay Sunday for his white supremacist drama "BlacKkKlansman," sharing the award with three co-writers. The film includes footage of Trump after the 2017 violent white supremacist protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Lee did not directly name Trump. He spoke about black history and his family history, saying his grandmother's mother was a slave, before stressing the presidential election next year.

Said Lee: "Let's all be on the right side of history. Make the moral choice between love versus hate."

Trump inflamed racial tensions after a white nationalist "Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville on Aug 12, 2017, when he said "both sides" were to blame, a comment some saw as a refusal to condemn racism.

Heather Heyer, a 32-year-old paralegal and civil rights activist, was killed, and nearly three dozen others were injured when James Alex Fields Jr drove his car into counter-protesters. Fields claimed he acted in self-defense. A jury convicted him in December of first degree murder and other charges, including aggravated malicious wounding and hit and run.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Experience the Authentic Tokyo

Taito City

Learn More

2 Comments
Login to comment

The thing I don’t get about Spike Lee is that he’s always criticizing the White Hollywood establishment but then gets really angry when those people he despises don’t give him Academy Awards.

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Trump tweeted Monday that Lee did a "racist hit on your President." Trump claimed that he had "done more for African Americans" than "almost" any other president.

What? What has he done? Seems to me he is all talk

1 ( +1 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Lifestyle

10 Products From Japanese Stores To Help You Fight Hay Fever

Savvy Tokyo

Families

10 Baby-Friendly Cafés In Central Tokyo

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

Grab a free drink while you’re in Fukuoka!

GARB LEAVES

Explore

Yudanaka: The Heavenly Onsen Town Next to Hell Valley

GaijinPot Blog

Nature

Mount Osore

GaijinPot Travel

Castles

Koriyama Castle

GaijinPot Travel

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Culture

Here Are The Most Shared Submissions from Twitter Japan’s Cat Photo Fail Contest

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink!

GOOD MORNING CAFE & GRILL Kyuri

Work

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 9

GaijinPot Blog

Offer

Get a free drink while you’re in Kyoto!

Slow Jet Coffee Kodai-ji

Offer

Get a free dessert after Napoli-style pizza!

AOI NAPOLI IN THE PARK