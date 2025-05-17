Trump insults Springsteen, Swift from Air Force One

US President Donald Trump has been insulting music stars Bruce Springsteen and Taylor Swift from Air Force One

U.S. President Donald Trump used his down time on Air Force One Friday to insult "obnoxious JERK" Bruce Springsteen and declare Taylor Swift "no longer HOT" in social media blasts against the music giants.

Trump -- returning from a whirlwind Middle East diplomatic trip -- took to his Truth Social platform to feud with Springsteen, who this week told a British concert audience that his homeland is now ruled by a "corrupt, incompetent and treasonous administration."

In return, the 78-year-old Republican said the legendary rocker, nicknamed "the Boss," is "Highly Overrated."

"Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK," Trump wrote in the lengthy tirade.

"This dried out 'prune' of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country, that’s just “standard fare.” Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!"

Springsteen is an outspoken liberal critic of Trump and campaigned for Democratic president Joe Biden's ultimately abandoned reelection run last year.

While in Manchester on his "Land of Hope & Dreams" tour Wednesday, he told fans that "my home, the America I love, the America I’ve written about, that has been a beacon of hope and liberty for 250 years" is in danger.

"Raise your voices against authoritarianism and let freedom ring," Springsteen said.

Trump also had strong words for Swift, who endorsed Biden's replacement as the Democratic candidate in 2024, Kamala Harris.

In a separate post, which provided no context, the US president said: "Has anyone noticed that, since I said 'I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,' she’s no longer 'HOT?'"

He appeared to be referencing a post in September last year when he declared "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

Swift, 35, is the wealthiest female musician on the planet, with an estimated personal wealth of $1.6 billion, 14 Grammys and 30 MTV Video Music awards.

