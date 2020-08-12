Newsletter Signup Register / Login
This image released by Netflix shows writer and comedian Sarah Cooper who will star in the Netflix variety special “Everything's Fine," debuting this fall. (Netflix via AP)
entertainment

Trump lip-sync star Sarah Cooper gets Netflix special

LOS ANGELES

Sarah Cooper, whose lip-sync parodies of President Donald Trump are an online sensation, is coming to Netflix with a variety special.

“Everything's Fine," starring the writer and comedian, will debut this fall, the streaming service said Wednesday.

Cooper is working with heavyweight talent on the special: Maya Rudolph is the executive producer and Nastasha Lyonne ("Russian Doll") is directing.

The show will include “vignettes dealing with issues of politics, race, gender, class, and other light subjects,” Netflix said, with guest performers taking part in short interviews, sketches and “more shenanigans.”

In her early Trump satiric video, “How to Medical,” an expressive Cooper silently mouthed along to the president's musings about the possibilities of sunlight and disinfectant as coronavirus antidotes.

Cooper's comedic how-to books include “100 Tricks to Appear Smart in Meetings” and “How to be Successful Without Hurting Men’s Feelings.”

