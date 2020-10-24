Newsletter Signup Register / Login
While the plot of the new Borat film is under wraps, word of Baron Cohen's latest outrageous ambushes on unsuspecting participants - including Donald Trump's lawyer - has spread like wildfire Photo: AFP/File
Trump no fan of Sacha Baron Cohen

By TIMOTHY A. CLARY
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE

U.S. President Donald Trump said Friday he has not been a fan of Sacha Baron Cohen -- even before a clip from the British comedian's new Borat movie forced his lawyer Rudy Giuliani into an awkward explanation.

Asked about the clip -- which shows Giuliani in a faked "interview" with an attractive and flirtatious young woman -- while speaking to journalists aboard Air Force One, Trump said "I don't know what happened."

"But years ago, you know, he tried to scam me. And I was the only one who said no way. That's a phony guy. And I don't find him funny."

Trump said the incident happened about 15 years ago, meaning he was likely referring to Baron Cohen's 2003 interview with him while playing Ali G, where the wannabe gangster pitches his latest business venture to Trump -- special gloves for eating ice cream.

"To me he was a creep," Trump said.

While the plot of the new Borat film is under wraps, word of Baron Cohen's latest outrageous ambushes on unsuspecting participants has spread like wildfire.

On Wednesday Giuliani issued an angry denial after being tricked into a fake hotel room "interview" with a young woman.

In the film, the encounter appears to leave the 76-year-old former New York mayor in a highly compromising situation, caught with his hands down his pants in the bedroom.

Giuliani said Wednesday the scene was "a complete fabrication."

"I was tucking in my shirt after taking off the recording equipment. At no time before, during, or after the interview was I ever inappropriate," he tweeted.

"If Sacha Baron Cohen implies otherwise he is a stone-cold liar."

Trump made the comments after taking off from Pensacola, Florida on his way to West Palm Beach.

The Republican president, former reality TV star and real estate mogul launched an intense last-ditch reelection push Friday in Florida.

Polls show him well behind Democratic challenger Joe Biden ahead of the November 3 presidential election.

Seriously that picture is disgusting.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Trump no fan of Sacha Baron Cohen

Is anyone?.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Someone has to show these elitests for what they truly are, depraved self serving narcissistic scum bags. If it takes a comedian to do that don't blame the comic for the behavior of rich power hungry duch bags.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

shogun good question!　answer , no one with a brain

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Yeah I’m a huge fan.

Pure comedy genius!

-1 ( +0 / -1 )

Why would trump like Sacha Cohen? In "Borat 2", Sacha makes fools of trump, Rudy, Pence, trump supporters, and trump jr. in a deleted scene.

The whole idiot brigade is shown to be perverts, bigots, and fools. How much does anyone want to bet that trump tries to sue Sacha?

I mean Ivanka and Jared are already threatening to sue The Lincoln Project.

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump threaten to sue Lincoln Project over Times Square ads

https://nypost.com/2020/10/23/jared-kushner-ivanka-trump-threaten-suit-on-lincoln-project-nyc-ads/

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Japanoob you d be wrong there

0 ( +0 / -0 )

It’s excellent. LOL.

“How much?"

"$21,751”.

Trumps.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

