 Japan Today
Newsletter Signup Register / Login
FILE PHOTO: MTV Video Music Awards in New York
Taylor Swift, MTV Video Music Awards, Elmont, New York, September 11, 2024. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly Image: Reuters/Andrew Kelly
entertainment

Trump says 'I hate Taylor Swift!' in Truth Social post

6 Comments
By Richard Cowan
WASHINGTON

Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump on Sunday leveled an attack against Taylor Swift, declaring his "hate" for her just days after the pop mega-star endorsed his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris.

In an all-caps posting on his Truth Social media account, Trump wrote, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

Immediately following last week's Trump-Harris debate, Swift informed her 284 million Instagram followers that she planned to vote for Harris, currently the U.S. vice president, "because she fights for the rights and causes I believe need a warrior to champion them."

Trump, who has 7.71 million followers on Truth Social, initially had dismissed Swift's endorsement of Harris by saying he was "not a Taylor fan."

But since then, with public opinion polls showing Harris gaining significant ground on Trump in what is expected to be a close Nov. 5 presidential election, the former president has ratcheted up his rhetoric against one of the most successful recording artists in history.

Swift's backing of Harris has drawn over 9 million "likes" to her Instagram post, fueling speculation that it could boost the Democrat's chances of winning the presidential election.

After the Trump post, Harris' vice presidential running mate Tim Walz wrote on X: "Swifties: With your help we're gonna defeat the smallest man who ever lived."

One of Swift's songs is titled "The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived."

Trump's rage against Swift brought a torrent of supporters to proclaim on X, "I LOVE TAYLOR SWIFT," while others came to Trump's defense by attacking the administration of Democratic President Joe Biden.

Trump and Swift have been trading barbs for years.

After she supported Democratic candidates in the 2018 elections, Trump said in response to reporters' questions at the White House: "Let's say that I like Taylor's music about 25% less now."

© (Thomson Reuters 2024.

©2024 GPlusMedia Inc.

6 Comments
Login to comment

Small man big mouth.

Such a sensitive little cry baby shouldn’t be allowed access to the nuclear codes.

-1 ( +4 / -5 )

American politics is a joke.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

I can't think of another former president who would mention a musician that he hates. Less is more, you know.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

I voted for Trump in 2016 and 2020 but I’m done with him. I’ll be voting for Kamala this round. This is just another indefensible, immature act on his part that’s pushed me away over the years

1 ( +2 / -1 )

This is just another indefensible, immature act on his part that’s pushed me away over the years

Swifties in tears now lol

1 ( +1 / -0 )

In an all-caps posting on his Truth Social media account, Trump wrote, "I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!"

Reminder: This is a 'billionaire' and the GOP candidate to be the most powerful man on the planet.

Not a jilted teenage boy.

0 ( +1 / -1 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Finding a Home as a Foreigner in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

Tokyo Events For September 2024

Savvy Tokyo

Step Back In Time With Tokyo’s Top 5 Traditional Cafes

Savvy Tokyo

How to Get a Student Visa to Study in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

What Is Furusato Nozei? The Japanese Tax Benefit That Gets You Free Stuff 

GaijinPot Blog

2024 Top Jobs in Japan Week 30

GaijinPot Blog

How to Get a Free/Used Bicycle in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Lifestyle

10 Types of Harassment in Japan

Savvy Tokyo

Health

Alcoholism In Japan and Where To Find Help

GaijinPot Blog

Niseko Family Fun Contest: Win Farm-Fresh Treats

GaijinPot Events

Sapporo Autumn Fest

GaijinPot Travel

Kiyomizu Temple Seiryu-e Dragon Festival

GaijinPot Travel