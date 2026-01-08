Trump says no pardon for Sean 'Diddy' Combs

President Donald Trump said he does not plan to issue a pardon to hip-hop star Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is serving a four-year prison sentence for prostitution-related crimes, has asked Donald Trump for a pardon, but the U.S. president said he does not plan to grant clemency to the hip-hop star.

Trump, in an interview with The New York Times published Thursday, also said he does not plan to issue pardons to several other high-profile individuals, including deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro.

The 56-year-old Combs was convicted last July of two counts of transporting people across state lines for prostitution.

A jury acquitted the music mogul of the most serious charges -- sex trafficking and racketeering.

Trump told the Times during Wednesday's interview that Combs had sent him a letter asking for a pardon but he was not inclined to grant it.

