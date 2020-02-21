Trump scoffs at 'Parasite' Oscar win

U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday scorned the best picture Oscar for South Korean film "Parasite," asking how a foreign movie could get the honor.
"How bad was the Academy Awards this year?" Trump asked the crowd at a packed reelection campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
"We got enough problems with South Korea, with trade. On top of it, they give them the best movie of the year?" Trump asked in disbelief.
"Parasite," a dark comedy exploring class divides, made history by becoming the first non-English-language film to win Hollywood's biggest annual prize.
Saying "was it good? I don't know," Trump seemed to indicate he had not watched the film.
Neon, the U.S. distributor for the subtitled film, shot back on Twitter: “Understandable. He can't read."
Trump, whose presidency has been built on a nationalist "America first" slogan, said it was time to bring back classics from Hollywood's golden age.
"Let's get 'Gone With the Wind.' Can we get 'Gone With the Wind' back please? 'Sunset Boulevard?'" he said.
Trump also took a crack at Best Supporting Actor winner Brad Pitt, calling him "a little wise guy." Pitt used his award acceptance speech to support the impeachment of Trump.© 2020 AFP
0 Comments
klausdorth
As always deDonnie!
Doesn't know what he is talking about, living in his little world.
C'mon man, accept decisions and become educated!
PTownsend
Too harsh. No doubt he can read. As long as what he's reading praises him and/or attacks those who don't.
Once again attacking something he knows nothing about other than it was made by 'others', i.e. those outside his demographic.
'Gone with the Wind': back to the era when racism was the norm. Appealing to the basest in his base.
savethegaijin
The embarrassment of just being American these days is almost unbearable.
Jimizo
The question you have to ask yourself is who likes this kind of comment.
Tom Young
How about this. Next January, when tRump leaves office, special prosecutors bring him up on - wait for it - trumped up charges. And not just him but his family and whole circle of lowlifes. When found guilty, their citizenship is revoked, they're deported and can never conduct business in the US again.