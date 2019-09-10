Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

Trump slams John Legend for not helping with justice reform

0 Comments
WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump is criticizing musician John Legend for not playing a role in passing criminal justice reform following a TV special on the subject in which the star appeared.

Trump also says he hasn't gotten enough credit for signing a law instituting some reforms. The law reduced mandatory minimum sentences, among other measures.

In a series of tweets late Sunday and early Monday, Trump called Legend "boring." He also said Legend's wife model Chrissy Teigen as "filthy mouthed."

Legend responded by saying Trump is hungry for praise and asked Trump's wife Melania to step in.

Teigen wrote she didn't appear on the special and used crude language to describe Trump.

© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

©2019 GPlusMedia Inc.

Yokohama Guide for Rugby Fans

We've made a "drinking map" for you so that you can easily find pubs even when you are hammered.

rugby.japantoday.com

Learn More

0 Comments
Login to comment

Trump also says he hasn't gotten enough credit for signing a law instituting some reforms.

While I’m not a Trump supporter, I have to give credit where credit is due. Trump has done well with prison reform and help create programs that shorten the prison sentences of many prisoners. He even made it harder for the 3 strike rule to be applied over petty crimes.

Legend responded by saying Trump is hungry for praise

This part is 100% true. Every single action he takes, he wants attention, recognition, and praise. It’s the reason people can’t see any good that he’s done is because he seeks so much attention and praise.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Offer

30-minute oil massage upgrade at Elana Jade

Elana Jade Beauty Salon

2019 Top Jobs in Japan Week 37

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week #46: Government Creates 3600-Page PDF to Help Consumers Make Cashless Payments

GaijinPot Blog

Travel

Top Things to Do in Mie Prefecture: A Guide to Traveling in Central Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Love & Relationships

Knowing Your Worth In An International Relationship

Savvy Tokyo

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events For Sep 14-16

Savvy Tokyo

Offer

¥3000 Dinner ticket for Coconoma in Roppongi!

Coconoma Season Dining

Hot springs

Tsubame Onsen

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week(End): Tokyo Area Events Sep 7-8

Savvy Tokyo