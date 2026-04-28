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FILE - In this June 16, 2017, file photo, Jimmy Kimmel attends the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
entertainment

Trumps call for ABC to fire Jimmy Kimmel after morbid joke about first lady

17 Comments
By DAVID BAUDER
WASHINGTON

Donald and Melania Trump both called for ABC to fire Jimmy Kimmel on Monday after a joke last week in which the late-night comic described the first lady as having “the glow of an expectant widow.”

The remark about the president's wife was part of a routine on Thursday's “Jimmy Kimmel Live” where the host pretended to deliver a comedy routine at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner. That event two nights later was cut short when a man armed with guns and knives tried to enter the Washington ballroom where the Trumps and much of the nation's political leadership had gathered.

“People like Kimmel shouldn’t have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate,” Melania Trump said in a social media post later echoed by her husband.

There was no immediate comment from ABC.

Kimmel has long targeted the president in his comedy, and he doubled down after a run-in with the administration last fall. Kimmel was suspended by ABC and some of the network's affiliates said they would take him off the air following a comment made about assassinated conservative leader Charlie Kirk, moves encouraged by Trump's FCC chairman, Brendan Carr. ABC and the stations later brought Kimmel back.

Dressed in a tux and standing behind a podium Thursday, Kimmel pretended to deliver a comic routine for the WHCA dinner. His speech had false “cutaways” to the Trumps and others, taken from video clips.

He noted Melania in the “audience,” saying, “Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.”

“I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale,” the president said on his Truth Social platform. “Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired” by ABC and its parent Walt Disney Co, he said.

His wife said Kimmel's “hateful and violent rhetoric” is intended to divide the country. “A coward, Kimmel hides behind ABC because he knows the network will keep running cover to protect him," Melania Trump wrote. “Enough is enough. It is time for ABC to take a stand.”

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said it was part of a campaign of rhetoric from Democrats and some in the media that “has helped to legitimize this violence.”

“Who in their right mind says a wife would be glowing over the potential murder of her beloved husband?” Leavitt said. There was no indication that Kimmel was referring to violence.

During his routine, Kimmel noted Melania Trump's birthday Sunday, saying, “She's planning to celebrate at home the same way she always does — looking out a window and whispering, ‘What have I done?’”

He also said: “Before we go any further, Melania, this is Donald. Donald, this is Melania. That was my impression of Jeffrey Epstein.”

Cole Tomas Allen, the California man arrested after charged with attempting to rush into the correspondents' dinner on Saturday, was charged with the attempted assassination of the president.

Associated Press correspondent Jesse Bedayn in Austin, Texas, contributed to this report.

© Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2026 GPlusMedia Inc.

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17 Comments
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So much for the land of free speech.

7 ( +11 / -4 )

“Who in their right mind says a wife would be glowing over the potential murder of her beloved husband?”

Nobody said that.

He is old and frail. She’s 26 years younger. He’s going to die soon, that’s just life.

11 ( +13 / -2 )

If presidents can’t be held accountable for things that they have said or have been said on their behalf, nobody should be.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

47 is attacking Kimmel for the same reason he attacked the Pope, both are more popular than he is.

Don’t worry about comedians. ‘Stay in your lane’ and do your job.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

Nobody said that.

In the current era comedians shouldn't just be careful about the past and present, but also anticipate events that have yet to come. He was very irresponsible saying it so close to the Hilton attack, even if these events had yet to occur!

You may have realised that I'm being sarcastic, but the usual crowd will shortly shuffle in with faux outrage over Kimmel, echoing the Trump nonsense.

As you noted, it was a reference to a woman married to a men who's entering his twilight years, while she is still in her relative prime. It is also still known that she is rarely with him and she is rarely at the White House - so Kimmel's observation was spot on.

2 ( +4 / -2 )

Oh look same guy, another vile and disgusting “joke”.

its “satire” right?

-8 ( +1 / -9 )

Oh look same guy, another vile and disgusting “joke”.

Melania is a gold digger who’s married to an obnoxious jerk decades her senior. Get it now?

6 ( +8 / -2 )

“Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.”

“I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel’s despicable call to violence"

He's 79, obese, clearly in rapidly declining mental and physical health.

He has more chance of dying from his eating habits than his fascict habits.

5 ( +7 / -2 )

The joke was from before the shooting. Nice time traveling the administration would have Kimmel doing.

2 ( +3 / -1 )

BlacklabelToday  07:07 am JST

yes, I “get” how disgusting and hateful the left are with their “jokes” and “satire” there are actually political rhetoric they incite their team people to commit violence.

It’s hard to know if you’re being serious or ironic. Assuming it’s the former, here’s a list for you. I hope its as eye-opening for you as your comment was amusing to me. Oh, and it only goes to 2024, so no mention about your dear leader wanting to annihilate Iran or try Obama for treason, which is a capital offense.

https://www.theatlantic.com/politics/archive/2024/10/trump-violent-rhetoric-timeline/680403/

5 ( +5 / -0 )

Regardless of who he was talking about, Kimmel was out of line and needs to apologize for his inappropriate comments. A man that makes $60 million a year from trying to be funny (he's not), should have more decorum about him.

Yeah, we all know how much vitriol there is for Trump on this platform, but people seriously need to do better!

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

But they are just words! The thin skinned constantly outraged maga need to get over it.

1 ( +2 / -1 )

What should really concern you is that you have a leader with seemingly endless amounts of time on his hands to worry about the construction of ballrooms and what comedians might be saying. Don’t you want your leader to focus on what’s actually important or is Jimmy Kimmel really that influential in spite of your leader regularly saying what a loser he is and what poor ratings he has? Which is it? Jimmy Kimmel is helping to shape social upheaval in the United States or he’s a loser that no one listens to?

1 ( +2 / -1 )

Melania is a gold digger who’s married to an obnoxious jerk decades her senior. Get it now?

Why does JT continue to allow this misogyny to be posted?

-2 ( +1 / -3 )

BlacklabelToday  07:07 am JST

yes, I “get” how disgusting and hateful the left are with their “jokes” and “satire” there are actually political rhetoric they incite their team people to commit violence.

You seem quite riled up for "just words" lol

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Bernie O'MahonyToday 07:19 am JST

Regardless of who he was talking about, Kimmel was out of line and needs to apologize for his inappropriate comments. A man that makes $60 million a year from trying to be funny (he's not), should have more decorum about him.

Yeah, we all know how much vitriol there is for Trump on this platform, but people seriously need to do better!

You do realize the joke was made before the shooting, don't you?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

BlacklabelToday 07:19 am JST

The Atlantic? lol

About The Atlantic's Bias Rating

The Atlantic is a news media source with an AllSides Media Bias Rating™ of Left.

When you can't attack the substance, attack the source.

0 ( +0 / -0 )

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