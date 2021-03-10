Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Film-Turner Classic Movies Festival
Actress Ali MacGraw appears during a tribute to the career of Robert Evans by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in Beverly Hills, Calif., on May 22, 2008, left, and Danny Glover arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 24, 2019. MacGraw and Glover will be honored at the Turner Classic Movies Festival. (AP Photo)
entertainment

Turner Classic Movies Festival heads to TCM and HBO Max

0 Comments
LOS ANGELES

it's coming straight to your living room. TCM said Wednesday that its 12th installment will run on both its cable channel and the HBO Max streaming service.

The festival begins May 6 with a 60th anniversary screening of “West Side Story” with new interviews from stars Rita Moreno, George Chakiris and Russ Tamblyn. Over the course of the four days, there will be tributes to people like Danny Glover and Ali MacGraw, new introductions to films from directors like Rob Reiner and Mira Nair, and spotlights on films that have been forgotten or overlooked, like Denzel Washington's “Antwone Fisher” and “ They Won’t Believe Me ” from 1947. More than 80 films, programs and events will be shown throughout the festival.

“We’re thrilled to expand this year’s virtual festival across two platforms – linear and streaming. Our approach gives fans even more movies, stars and unique presentations to choose from,” said Pola Changnon, head of TCM, in a statement. “The breadth of this festival will offer interest for every kind of classic movie fan – whether they’re new to this world or card-carrying cinephiles!”

© Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

©2021 GPlusMedia Inc.

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Sponsored Post

A Foodie’s Tour from Kobe to Kagawa

Savvy Tokyo

Mie

GaijinPot Travel

Sponsored Post

Here’s How You Can Contribute To Okinawa’s Sustainable Islands

Savvy Tokyo

How Much Is the Average Rent in Tokyo?

GaijinPot Blog

Everything You Need to Know About Hinamatsuri

GaijinPot Blog

Tohoku

GaijinPot Travel

What's Happening

This Week: At Home And Around Tokyo For March 8-14

Savvy Tokyo

Shrines & Temples

Ise

GaijinPot Travel

Sponsored Post

Plan A Post-Pandemic Retreat In Northern Okinawa

Savvy Tokyo

Travel

Truth by the Barrel: In Search of Kobe’s Finest Sake

GaijinPot Blog

Tweet of the Week 121: System Failure Hits 5,000 Mizuho Bank ATMs

GaijinPot Blog

2021 Top Jobs in Japan Week 10

GaijinPot Blog