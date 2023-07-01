Newsletter Signup Register / Login
Hollywood Strikes-Explainer
FILE - Striking Writers Guild members hold signs during a rally in front of Paramount Pictures studio in Los Angeles on May 17, 2023. Hollywood actors may be on the verge of joining screenwriters in what would be the first two-union strike in the industry in more than six decades. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello, File)
TV series put on pause by Hollywood writers strike

LOS ANGELES

As a strike by Hollywood writers approaches the two-month mark, late-night talk shows have been put on long-term hiatus and more and more scripted shows are pausing production, with films not far behind. The looming possibility of unionized actors striking alongside them could mean a far larger shutdown.

Here's a selected look at shows in suspension.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live” — ABC

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” — CBS

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” — NBC

“Late Night With Seth Myers” — NBC

“Saturday Night Live” — NBC

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” — HBO

“Stranger Things” — Netflix

“Cobra Kai” — Netflix

“Big Mouth” — Netflix

“American Horror Story” — FX

“Yellowjackets” — Showtime

“Billions” — Showtime

“The Chi” — Showtime

“A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight” — HBO

“Hacks” — Max

“Penguin” — Max

“Duster” — Max

“1923” — Paramount+

“Severance” — Apple TV+

“Metropolis” — Apple TV+

“Daredevil: Born Again” — Disney+

“FBI: Most Wanted” — CBS

“Abbott Elementary" — ABC

“Family Guy” — Fox

“American Dad” — Fox

