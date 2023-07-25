Newsletter Signup Register / Login
entertainment

U.N. rights body in Japan to investigate entertainment industry abuse

1 Comment
TOKYO

A delegation of the U.N. Human Rights Council will investigate abuse in Japan's entertainment industry, starting this week and lasting until early August, people familiar with the matter said Monday, as former members of top male talent agency Johnny & Associates Inc accused its late founder of sexual abuse.

The Working Group on Business and Human Rights will speak to an association composed of several of these members who claim to be victims of Johnny Kitagawa, as well as others in the industry, to examine Japanese government and business efforts in protecting human rights.

The U.N. group also plans to speak to Megumi Morisaki, an actress and the president of Arts Workers Japan, which is composed of freelancers, to learn more about the harassment and labor conditions they face.

The group has said it will speak to people ranging from government ministries and local authorities to civil society actors, human rights defenders, academics and trade unions.

The itinerary of the delegation, composed of Damilola Olawuyi, the working group's chairman, and Pichamon Yeophantong, includes Tokyo and Osaka, Aichi, Hokkaido, and Fukushima prefectures. They will hold a press conference on Aug 4, their last day.

A report based on the visit will be presented to the Human Rights Council in June 2024, the group has said.

The allegations surrounding Kitagawa, who died in 2019, had garnered international attention after the BBC aired a documentary in March about the sex abuse scandal that included interviews with alleged victims, spurring other former agency members to come forward with their stories.

Johnny's president, Julie Keiko Fujishima, publicly apologized for the scandal but stopped short of accepting claims made by people formerly represented by the agency.

The company has set up an external probe team to look into alleged sexual abuse by its founder and compile measures to prevent the recurrence of similar incidents.

Kitagawa was a powerful figure in Japan's entertainment industry, propelling numerous groups such as SMAP, Arashi and Hey! Say! JUMP to stardom before his death.

© KYODO

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

1 Comment
Login to comment

When Ryuchell was found dead in their talent agency's office this month, we did not hear anything about it on JT until today (pathetic!). The news was hidden in an article about a suicide hotline with a brief mention of Ryuchell's death.

The important question:

Out of all the possible places in Japan, why would Ryuchell choose their talent agency's office to commit suicide?

1 ( +1 / -0 )

A delegation of the U.N. Human Rights Council will investigate abuse in Japan's entertainment industry, starting this week and lasting until early August

"How dare these uncomprehending foreigners investigate the unique entertainment industry in Japan. What's it like in other countries?"

0 ( +0 / -0 )

We all knew no-one in the power club in Japan was going to investigate anything so at least someone is! Quick where is the dust pan and brush so they can sweep it under the carpet once the investigation is completed?!

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Why not let Japan deal with it?

0 ( +0 / -0 )

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

48 Hours in Iya Valley

GaijinPot Blog

Start Your Japanese Learning Journey Here: 20+ Easy Phrases for Beginners

GaijinPot Blog

tokyo

Denenchofu Seseragi Park and Hall

GaijinPot Travel

Culture

The Supreme Bean: How Konbini Coffee Conquered Japan

GaijinPot Blog

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for July 24 – 30

Savvy Tokyo

Funabashi Anderson Park

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

Sun Protection Culture: Japan vs The West

Savvy Tokyo

Tips for Managing Disruptive Behavior in English Classes

GaijinPot Blog

5 Water Parks In And Around Tokyo For Summer 2023

Savvy Tokyo

Best Places to Study Japanese in Japan

GaijinPot Blog

Daisen Museum of Nature and History

GaijinPot Travel

2023 Top Jobs in Japan Week 29

GaijinPot Blog