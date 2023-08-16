Newsletter Signup Register / Login
American band The Killers perform the Saturday headline slot at Glastonbury Festival in Somerset
American band the Killers perform at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, Britain in 2019. Photo: Reuters/HENRY NICHOLLS
entertainment

U.S. band the Killers apologizes for bringing Russian fan on stage in Georgia

0 Comments
LONDON

An American alternative-rock band, the Killers, has apologized for bringing a Russian drummer on stage during a show in Georgia and for describing fans as "brothers and sisters," which prompted boos from the audience.

Georgia has a long history of tension with its northern neighbor, exacerbated by Moscow's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 and a subsequent big influx of Russian emigrants escaping their country.

The band, seven times nominated for the music industry's Grammy Awards, performed on Tuesday in the Black Sea resort of Batumi during a European tour.

"Good people of Georgia, it was never our intention to offend anyone!" the band said in a statement on its Facebook page, adding that it had a longstanding tradition of inviting people to play the drums.

"We recognize that a comment, meant to suggest that all of the Killers' audience and fans are 'brothers and sisters,' could be misconstrued," it added.

The reference was to a remark band leader Brandon Flowers made to the crowd, saying he did not want the situation to turn "angry".

"I see you as my brothers and my sisters," Flowers added to the sound of boos and whistles in a video published by the Russian state RIA news agency.

Videos on social media showed people leaving the show, in addition to the booing.

Georgian public opinion is overwhelmingly pro-Ukrainian.

The band has sold millions of albums, with many songs topping the charts since it formed in the city of Las Vegas in the early 2000s.

© Thomson Reuters 2023.

©2023 GPlusMedia Inc.

Let us be Your Bank to Support Your Life in Japan

Suruga bank provides a variety of services including online bank accounts and loans, specially tailored to foreign customers living in Japan.

Learn More

No Comment
Login to comment

Login to leave a comment

Facebook users

Use your Facebook account to login or register with JapanToday. By doing so, you will also receive an email inviting you to receive our news alerts.

Facebook Connect

Login with your JapanToday account

Forgot password?
User registration

Articles, Offers & Useful Resources

A mix of what's trending on our other sites

Foraging in Japan: Where to Look and How to Get Started

GaijinPot Blog

Art & Culture

Tokyo Art Scene: Form and Function

Savvy Tokyo

Reconstructed Majesty: A Tour of Ancient Japan in Nara

GaijinPot Blog

Culture

5 Classic Japanese Ghost Movies To Give You Chills This Obon

GaijinPot Blog

Tokyo Coding Club: Empowering Kids with Cutting-Edge Coding and Robotics Classes

Savvy Tokyo

events

This Week: Tokyo Area Events for August 14 – 20

Savvy Tokyo

Kehi Jingu Shrine

GaijinPot Travel

Lifestyle

5 Japanese Vegetables to Grow on Your Balcony

Savvy Tokyo

Kobe Nunobiki Herb Gardens and Ropeway

GaijinPot Travel

Yame-cha

GaijinPot Travel

Mukibanda Historical Park

GaijinPot Travel

Super Hot Jobs in Japan for August

GaijinPot Blog