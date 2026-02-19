U2 slam ICE, Putin in new 'Days of Ash' EP

U2, seen here in 2014, became one of the world's biggest bands in the 1980s

Irish rockers U2 released their first collection of new songs in nearly a decade on Wednesday, featuring a collaboration with singer Ed Sheeran and a Ukrainian musician and soldier.

The standalone "Days of Ash" EP is "an immediate response to current events and inspired by the many extraordinary and courageous people fighting on the frontlines of freedom", according to the band's website.

"These EP tracks couldn't wait; these songs were impatient to be out in the world. They are songs of defiance and dismay," frontman Bono said in a statement.

"Yours Eternally" is a collaboration with Sheeran and Taras Topolia, a Ukrainian musician-turned-soldier.

"Ask anyone in East Germany or Poland or Latvia if they think Putin will stop at Ukraine," Bono told "Propaganda", the band's fan magazine.

The EP also sees the band pay tribute to Renee Good, an American woman who was shot dead by a federal agent as she protested against Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations in January.

In the opening track "American Obituary", Bono sings: "Renee Good born to die free."

The band said they would release a new album later this year.

Formed in the 1970s, U2 became one of the world's most prominent rock bands through hits like "With or Without You" and their vocal human rights campaigning.

Bono, 65, is well-known for his activism to eradicate poverty and fight AIDS, and has been outspoken against wars in Ukraine, Sudan and Gaza in recent years.

"Song of the Future" honors a teenage girl who died while protesting in Iran in 2022, while "One Life at a Time" criticizes Israeli settler activity in the occupied West Bank.

The latest EP builds on U2's 2017 album "Songs of Experience", which included tracks urging activism and tolerance, released after Donald Trump's first election as U.S. president.

