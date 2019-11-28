UK band Massive Attack urges music industry to pursue greener gigs

British band Massive Attack has teamed up with climate scientists at England's University of Manchester to reduce the environmental impact of live music gigs, it said on Thursday.
Researchers at the university's Tyndall Centre will use data from Massive Attack's tour in 2020 to draw up recommendations for them and other artists on how to cut their carbon footprint.
The news comes a week after another well-known British band, Coldplay, announced it would not tour to promote its new album due to environmental concerns.
The rock group said it was working on how to make its concerts environmentally sustainable.
Massive Attack members said they had been “concerned and preoccupied” with the climate impact of their touring schedules.
In April, the band joined activists with climate protest group Extinction Rebellion to play at a London demonstration.
On Thursday, Massive Attack urged other performers also to find ways to shrink the role of their work in fuelling global warming.
“Any actions we take in isolation will prove to be too ineffective unless our sector, our industry, moves together,” the band said in a statement.
“The entertainment industry must play its part.”
Researchers will map the band's carbon footprint through the first half of next year, assessing the energy used in activities such as transporting musicians, crew and equipment, and producing live shows.
They also hope to work with concert venues to monitor the impact of audience travel.
In 2007, research by the University of Oxford estimated that the British music industry accounted for about 540,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions annually, equivalent to powering almost 65,000 homes for one year.
Chris Jones, a research fellow at the Tyndall Centre, said the data would help inform musicians and producers about greener options such as switching from short-haul flights to train travel and streamlining schedules to limit unnecessary journeys.
Bringing down the music industry's emissions would require"a lot of difficult changes", he told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
"But industry-wide impact is what (Massive Attack) has in mind," he added.© Thomson Reuters Foundation
19 Comments
Alfie Noakes
Great band and a fantastic idea.
MrHeisei
Is it possible that for once Coldplay didn’t copy someone and came up with their own idea first?
kohakuebisu
I've seen MA live in Japan, twenty years ago. They brought Horace Andy so it was quite good. They use lots guest singers, so in concert you're going to get something akin to a cover version anyway.
The idea of rock bands jetting off to Monserrat or somewhere to record an album should be reconsidered too.
Kobe White Bar Owner
Banksy has gone green wonder if he recyles his spray cans?
Toasted Heretic
An absolutely essential band, 30 years on & now with even more essential ideas. The big wheel keeps on turning...
zichi
The whole music industry, just like Hollywood is a massive industry and certainly could help to make an evironmental difference if it was more green including those DATA centers for streaming music.
Alex Einz
i miss something.. their shows have huge screens that use a ton of power , drinks at gigs are sold in plastic cops and they make a killing on em with no notice about green anything donations... and now they dare to preach others? seriously? I am quite disappointed tbh.
Wakarimasen
Unplugged
A green gig will make zero difference to the climate disaster.
Alex Einz
massive attack cant be unplugged... maybe they could just disband ?
starpunk
REM, Willie Nelson and others have given gigs and toured in vehicles driven by bio-fuels. It can be done. Kudos to Massive Attack.
Alex Einz
but honestly, I cringe every time i see some rich seleb jetsetting around the world and telling us plebs what we should be doing with our limited money ...
Thunderbird2
So... how do 'green' bands power their instruments, sound systems, lighting...? Wind turbines? Petrol or diesel generators? Fart-power? What exhausts do bio-fuels give out? How do they affect the atmosphere?
Greenies can be pretty hypocritical at times.
Toasted Heretic
Jealous DJ alert
Do you think Del Naja and co. are millionaires?
Alex Einz
another personal attack from an idiot.. how typical and yes they are quite loaded
Alex Einz
Robert Del Naja net worth: Robert Del Naja is a British artist, musician, singer, and songwriter who has a net worth of $10 million. Robert Del Naja was born in Bristol, England in January 1965. He is a member of The Wild Bunch and has been linked to speculation about the identity of the artist Banksy.
10 mil is quite nice innit
Alex Einz
can they find another super expensive yacht so the "courageous" Greta could preach to us in style
Alex Einz
if i had 10 mil net worth , i would probably preach to people on any kind of irrelevant subjects.. just for the hell of it...
lucabrasi
This Scandinavian girl is really triggering the middle-aged men. Maybe she should come with a health warning. The fifties and sixties (physical or mental age) are a bad time for cardiac arrests....
Alex Einz
