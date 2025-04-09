UK cinemas fight viral 'chicken jockey' trend

US actor Jack Black poses on the red carpet at the world premiere of 'A Minecraft Movie' in central London

UK cinemas have pleaded with audiences to stop throwing popcorn and disrupting screenings of "A Minecraft Movie" after a TikTok trend around the hit video game-based film went viral.

The trend involves young audience members raucously shouting, applauding and throwing fistfuls of popcorn in the movie theatre when actor Jack Black shouts the phrase "chicken jockey" on screen.

The cryptic phrase refers to a Minecraft character -- a baby zombie sat atop a chicken -- which rarely appears in the cult video game but makes a cameo in the new movie.

Multiple UK cinemas warned viewers to behave during screenings or risk being removed.

UK chain REEL Cinemas said it was "increasing our monitoring of screens", adding that "disruptive behaviour, including taking part in TikTok trends... will not be tolerated".

It warned that anyone causing disruption would be removed, and if necessary, the police called.

One cinema run by Cineworld in Oxfordshire put up a notice saying "anti-social behaviour" including "loud screaming, clapping and shouting will not be tolerated".

"To make sure everyone has a blast, we ask that all cinemagoers respect cinema etiquette," Cineworld said in a statement quoted by the BBC.

Instead, the British cinema operator announced "special Chicken Jockey" screenings next week, where "clapping, cheering, and shouting... is absolutely encouraged".

But even then, Cineworld said there would be "no throwing, no mess" allowed.

The TikTok trend went viral after fans picked out the infamous line from the trailer and began poking fun at Black's delivery, prompting rowdy reactions when it was played on the big screen.

Based on the wildly popular video game where players build a three-dimensional world, "A Minecraft Movie" met with poor critic reviews, but has proved a smash-hit at the box office.

It was the most successful adaptation ever from a video game on its opening weekend in North American theatres, according to analysts, with an estimated $157 million in ticket sales.

And it had an "extraordinary (and unexpected) £15 million opening weekend" at the UK and Ireland box office, according to the UK Cinema Association.

